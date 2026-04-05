All 19 Masters of the Universe Easter Eggs in the New Trailer (& Where to Spot Them)

Alright, Masters of the Universe fans, it’s time to buckle up and get ready, because the long-rumored and oft-speculated-about live-action adaptation is one step closer to being in theaters, bringing with it all of those awesome 80s fantasy feelings. It’s already shaping up to be the coolest release of the summer, for both fans who have been here since the beginning and the new fans it’s sure to attract with its first steps back into the universe since the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

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The new trailer is proof that 80s sword-and-sorcery fantasy is back in all its metal glory, and just in time, giving audiences a heavy dose of whimsy and nostalgia as they render familiar characters and backdrops without the heavy dose of cheese that was present the last time a live-action He-Man was attempted (sorry, Dolph). The trailer makes one thing abundantly clear: this is a movie for Masters of the Universe fans by Masters of the Universe fans.

Here Are All the Easter Eggs Featured in the Trailer

:07 – Adam’s (Nicholas Galitzine) pink shirt: a direct homage to Prince Adam’s iconic Filmation-era look

:10 – Teela (Cami Mendes), Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), Ram Man (Jon Xue Zhang), and Fisto (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson) in a prison cell: a stacked lineup of fan-favorite heroes in a single shot, seemingly locked up?!

:19 – Cringer, sans his Battle Cat armor: a rare, grounded look at He-Man’s companion

:25 – Castle Grayskull landscapes: faithful to the sweeping, mystical scale of the original series

:29 – Cringer again, this time prominently featured in the center of MGM’s title treatment!

:36 – Adam’s drawings: visually echo King Randor (James Purefoy) & Queen Marlena’s (Charlotte Riley) classic 80s cartoon designs

:40 – Talon Fighter-inspired ship: a nod to the vintage cartoon vehicle

:52 – Skeletor’s (Jared Leto) ship, the Collector: pulled straight from Filmation lore and classic toyline history

:55 – Roton vehicle: instantly recognizable to longtime fans of Skeletor’s arsenal

:59 – Evil-Lyn (Alison Brie): a standout character already getting fan buzz

1:08 – The Power Sword: centerpiece of Eternian mythology

1:10 – Trap Jaw’s (Sam C. Wilson) arm + hook: classic character design brought to life

1:33 – “I Have the Power” pose: an iconic visual that fans will immediately recognize

1:37 – Roboto (voiced by Kristin Wiig): deep-cut character inclusion

1:38 – Snake Mountain: Skeletor’s legendary stronghold

1:46 – The Sorceress (Morena Baccarin) as Zoar: a faithful transformation moment

1:51 – He-Man’s Sky Sled: straight from the OG series and toy line

1:55 – Man-At-Arms’ mace: modeled after the original action figure accessory

2:24 – Power Sword vs. Havoc Staff: the ultimate He-Man vs. Skeletor visual payoff

It’s a Movie Made By People Who Love MotU

With the sheer number of Easter eggs sprinkled throughout for eagle-eyed fans, it’s obvious that a great deal of care, effort, and knowledge went into bringing this new iteration of the franchise to life, reviving the IP in a way that is sure to draw in new fans without alienating those who kept it afloat all these years; it literally has something for everyone.

And that’s especially evident in the studio’s approach to this film’s narrative, which gives audiences a rich origin story that begins with Prince Adam being sent to Earth as a refugee, kept safe from Skeletor and his evil plans. Eventually, he grows up, and as an adult, Adam returns to Eternia, where he finally claims the Power Sword, takes on the mantle of He-Man, and discovers what it means to be a protector of the universe.

Which of these Easter eggs gets you the most excited about the live-action He-Man? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going with all the other MotU fans!