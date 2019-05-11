The Wachowskis Are Making a New Matrix Movie According to John Wick: Chapter 3 Director

UPDATE: Chad Stahelski’s representatives clarified the director’s statement, confirming that the Wachowskis are NOT working on a new Matrix movie. Click for more details, the original story continues below.

It’s no secret that there have always been intentions to bring the Matrix franchise back into the fold, and Warner Bros. has been working with screenwriter Zak Penn on some sort of relaunch. What hasn’t been talked about in regards to the revisiting of the franchise is the involvement of the Wachowski sisters, who were responsible for bringing The Matrix to life in the first place. However, according to John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum director Chad Stahelski, who worked on the stunts of all three Matrix movies, the Wachowskis are definitely coming back for the next movie.

During an interview with Yahoo Movies UK, Stahelski said that the Wachowskis are gearing up for another chapter of the Matrix saga, though he didn’t reveal whether it was a fourth installment to the current series or some king of reboot.

“I’m super happy that the Wachowskis are not just doing a Matrix, but they’re expanding what we all loved,” Stahelski said. “And if it’s anywhere near the level of what they’ve already done, it wouldn’t take more than a call to go, ‘Hey, we want you to be a stunt guy’ and I would probably go and get hit by a car.”

Yahoo followed up with Stahelski, asking if the Wachowskis were directing the new film. He replied, “I’m not sure of the overall. I’m not sure if Lana [Wachowski] is.”

They may night be directing the movie, but when asked if they were most definitely involved, Stahelski confirmed that to be the case. He also made it clear that he would be ready to get back to work with them at a moment’s notice.

“Yeah. And if they wanted help, I would absolutely put down whatever I was doing to help them,” he added.

So it looks like we might finally be getting the new Matrix we’ve been hoping for all along. With the Wachowski’s involved, fans will surely get excited about what’s to come.

