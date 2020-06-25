New Mutants Trends as Fans Beg For 2020 Release
The New Mutants fans are just hoping that they get some kind of release in 2020 at this point. People had the movie trending on Twitter because of a DiscussingFilm poll about all the movies that have been pushed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, New Mutants is different in that regard because it’s release woes stretch back further than this year. In fact, there were fans at the tail end of 2019 advocating for an early release as well. With Warner Bros. moving a lot of its slate back last week, other fans are running scared that the same fate could be waiting for their favorite franchises. However, New Mutants fans have been living in a bit of chaos for a while now. They just want some kind of a resolution whether it comes on Hulu, Disney+, or in theaters.
Earlier in the year, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld told Inverse about the murmurs surrounding test screenings of the film. From his friends’ accounts, that first cut of the film thrilled audiences. New Mutants fans should be pretty psyched that the theatrical version doesn’t differ much from that test screening footage.
Choose 3 movies to watch now, the rest stay delayed... pic.twitter.com/TTdndE3uZl— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 24, 2020
“That New Mutants movie was shot before Deadpool 2. Next week is two years since Deadpool 2 came out. New Mutants was shot before, and I don’t know what the hell happened, dude. Now it’s on Amazon for pre-order? Just give it to us,” Liefeld observed. “Here’s the truth: my friends saw a test screening, and I couldn’t attend that day. I would have been able to sneak in. They loved it. Here’s what I know: all my friends who saw New Mutants in December of 2017 loved it. They loved it.”
“They were describing it to me, they said a couple of special effects weren’t done, but they loved it. Then it got taken off the schedule, and then Disney happened, but I hear it’s great,” he added. “Here’s the deal: do you really want to go back and sit in the theater? I’m a giant movie nerd, and it’s gonna be a long time. I do not miss it… I’m not going to a theater where you can sneeze on me. I think we’ve all gotten a little agoraphobic.”
Where would you like to see The New Mutants Land? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best reactions down below:
