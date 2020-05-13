The New Mutants: Reshoots Never Happened, Theatrical Version Is the Same Version From 2017

✖

Reshoots for The New Mutants never occurred according to a new report. The Hollywood Reporter discovered the version of the film that will hit theaters is the very same that existed in 2017. Disney has moved the release date for New Mutants multiple times and there are concerns from different corners of fandom that a lot of the movie has been drastically altered. These new details show that this is simply not the case. Audiences that saw test screenings witnessed a lot of the finished product, but without the finalized special effects. August 28th will bring fans of the young heroes something they’ve been waiting a long time for.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld spoke to Inverse just last week about those fabled test screenings. From what he’s gathered through friends, that first cut of the film is awesome. Fans of the property should be thrilled by this recent development then.

Liefeld began, “That New Mutants movie was shot before Deadpool 2. Next week is two years since Deadpool 2 came out. New Mutants was shot before, and I don’t know what the hell happened, dude. Now it’s on Amazon for pre-order? Just give it to us. Here’s the truth: my friends saw a test screening, and I couldn’t attend that day. I would have been able to sneak in. They loved it. Here’s what I know: all my friends who saw New Mutants in December of 2017 loved it. They loved it.”

“They were describing it to me, they said a couple of special effects weren’t done, but they loved it. Then it got taken off the schedule, and then Disney happened, but I hear it’s great,” he continued. “Here’s the deal: do you really want to go back and sit in the theater? I’m a giant movie nerd, and it’s gonna be a long time. I do not miss it… I’m not going to a theater where you can sneeze on me. I think we’ve all gotten a little agoraphobic.”

As soon as people started wondering if the pandemic would mean a VOD debut for The New Mutants, Disney came in with a new release date. Now, August will play host to the long-awaited tale. Most of the actors associated with the property have been vocal about their desire to just see the movie out in the world by now. They’ll just have to wait a couple more months. When it gets there, it will be really familiar as an added bonus.

Will you be in line for The New Mutants as soon as August hits? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.