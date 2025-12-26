New Paramount+ Movie Is An Instant Hit (Proving Fan Ratings Right)

Despite, or maybe even because of, all of the controversy surrounding her first book-to-film adaptation, romance author Colleen Hoover is now in the ranks of authors who have managed to land multiple movie deals. Her newest book adaptation has officially landed on Paramount+ as of December 23, and is currently the most popular movie on the streaming platform, despite a large disparity in critics vs audience ratings.

Even the insanity that was It Ends With Us (both the reception and the media and legal fallout between stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni), Colleen Hoover couldn’t be stopped, bringing another of her books to theaters. Regretting You, based on the novel of the same name, stars Dave Franco, Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, and Mason Thames. The movie is about a mother and daughter facing immense tragedy, and news that will force them to redefine their relationships, not only with one another, but with themselves as they navigate betrayal, shock, and family secrets.

Critics And Audiences Could Not Have More Different Views Of The Film

Regretting You pulled in a dismal 27% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, a score drastically at odds with the 86% audience score that it received on the Popcornmeter. Surya Komal of Just For Movie Freaks says, “Regretting You has all the pieces required for a moving family drama, yet it rarely uses them to full effect. The film relies too heavily on cliche and surface level emotion, leaving little room for nuance.”

Casual viewers disagree, though, with many saying that the movie nails exactly what it’s going for, even if the plot meanders in places. “The film masterfully explores the heavy weight of life’s regrets, focusing on how a single tragic event can force a complete re-evaluation of past decisions and family loyalty. What truly grounds the narrative is the exceptional chemistry between Allison Williams and Mckenna Grace, who portray the complex, often fractured bond between mother and daughter with raw sincerity. By weaving in a relatable coming-of-age subtext, the story successfully balances adult heartbreak with the turbulent experience of teenage self-discovery,” said one viewer. Another said, “An effective, functional, and satisfying adaptation that will win over the genre’s most devoted fans, but could also capture the attention of less frequent viewers. A drama that is more interesting than it seems, with an effective cast, not outstanding, but one that gives its all and achieves an acceptable harmony between love, suffering and the need to satisfy our inclination towards melancholy and romanticism that we carry within us.”

Whether you love Hoover or hate her (there seems to be very little in between), it seems she’s here to stay as far as film adaptations go. Two more of her books are set to premiere next year, and Regretting You doesn’t seem to be losing that top spot on Paramount+ any time soon.

