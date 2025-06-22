One of the Most Beloved Rom-Coms of the 2000s Is Back on Paramount+

Paramount+ may be best known for its television offerings, with the CBS lineup and Taylor Sheridan productions making it a go-to streaming option for a number of TV fans, but the service’s film roster also has a lot for subscribers to get excited about. That movie roster changes quite a bit month-to-month, and June has been no different. Dozens of popular films have hit the Paramount+ lineup over the course of the month, including one of the most beloved romantic comedies around.

Earlier in June, Paramount+ added How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days back to its lineup, after it had been missing from the streamer for a while. As the whole romantic comedy genre experienced something of a slide in the last decade, the films from the 2000s remain favorites to many, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is one of the most popular picks from that era.

For those who aren’t familiar, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is the 2003 film starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, where a journalist and an advertising executive enter into a relationship, though both have ulterior motives. He has a bet with his boss to prove he can make any woman fall in love with him in 10 days. She is working on a piece to show how she can send any man running for the hills. Of course, neither knows about the other’s story and they aren’t backing down.

If you’re a fan of romantic comedies, there’s a good chance you have a soft spot in your heart for How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Now that the film has returned to Paramount+, going back for a rewatch is even easier.

New Movies on Paramount+

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days was added to the Paramount+ lineup at the start of June, alongside dozens of other popular movies. You can check out the full list of those new additions below!

3:10 to Yuma

12 Years a Slave

Bad News Bears

BlacKkKlansman

Boogie Nights

But I’m a Cheerleader

Call Me By Your Name

Carol

Carriers

Center Stage

Changing Lanes

Chasing Amy

Cloverfield

Crawlspace

Daddy Day Camp

Dance Flick

Dog Day Afternoon

Double Jeopardy

Eagle Eye

Elf

Enemy at the Gates

EuroTrip

Everybody’s Fine

Extract

First Blood

Heatwave

How She Move

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Imagine That

In & Out

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Jawbreaker

Kinky Boots

Law of Desire

Layer Cake

Light of My Life

Like a Boss

Marathon Man

Masterminds

Military Wives

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

No Country for Old Men

Orange County

Overdrive

Pretty In Pink

Pulp Fiction

Racing with the Moon

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

RED

Reservoir Dogs

Risky Business

Road Trip

Run & Gun

Saturday Night Fever

Save the Last Dance

School Ties

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

She’s All That

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Stand By Me

Teen Titans GO! To the Movies

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

The Crossing Guard

The Dictator

The Fighting Temptations

The Gambler

The General’s Daughter

The Girl Next Door

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

The Hunt for Red October

The Ides of March

The Kings of Summer

The Last Samurai

The Lovely Bones

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From The Files of Police Squad!

The Nice Guys

The Other Woman

The People vs. Larry Flynt

The Running Man

The Shootist

The Space Between Us

The Untouchables

Tigerland

Tommy Boy

Tootsie

Total Recall (1990)

True Grit

Whiplash

Without a Paddle

xXx

Zola