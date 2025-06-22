One of the Most Beloved Rom-Coms of the 2000s Is Back on Paramount+

Paramount+ may be best known for its television offerings, with the CBS lineup and Taylor Sheridan productions making it a go-to streaming option for a number of TV fans, but the service’s film roster also has a lot for subscribers to get excited about. That movie roster changes quite a bit month-to-month, and June has been no different. Dozens of popular films have hit the Paramount+ lineup over the course of the month, including one of the most beloved romantic comedies around.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Earlier in June, Paramount+ added How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days back to its lineup, after it had been missing from the streamer for a while. As the whole romantic comedy genre experienced something of a slide in the last decade, the films from the 2000s remain favorites to many, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is one of the most popular picks from that era.
For those who aren’t familiar, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is the 2003 film starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, where a journalist and an advertising executive enter into a relationship, though both have ulterior motives. He has a bet with his boss to prove he can make any woman fall in love with him in 10 days. She is working on a piece to show how she can send any man running for the hills. Of course, neither knows about the other’s story and they aren’t backing down.
If you’re a fan of romantic comedies, there’s a good chance you have a soft spot in your heart for How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Now that the film has returned to Paramount+, going back for a rewatch is even easier.
New Movies on Paramount+
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days was added to the Paramount+ lineup at the start of June, alongside dozens of other popular movies. You can check out the full list of those new additions below!
3:10 to Yuma
12 Years a Slave
Bad News Bears
BlacKkKlansman
Boogie Nights
But I’m a Cheerleader
Call Me By Your Name
Carol
Carriers
Center Stage
Changing Lanes
Chasing Amy
Cloverfield
Crawlspace
Daddy Day Camp
Dance Flick
Dog Day Afternoon
Double Jeopardy
Eagle Eye
Elf
Enemy at the Gates
EuroTrip
Everybody’s Fine
Extract
First Blood
Heatwave
How She Move
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Imagine That
In & Out
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Jawbreaker
Kinky Boots
Law of Desire
Layer Cake
Light of My Life
Like a Boss
Marathon Man
Masterminds
Military Wives
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
No Country for Old Men
Orange County
Overdrive
Pretty In Pink
Pulp Fiction
Racing with the Moon
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
RED
Reservoir Dogs
Risky Business
Road Trip
Run & Gun
Saturday Night Fever
Save the Last Dance
School Ties
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
She’s All That
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Stand By Me
Teen Titans GO! To the Movies
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
The Crossing Guard
The Dictator
The Fighting Temptations
The Gambler
The General’s Daughter
The Girl Next Door
The Godfather
The Godfather Part II
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
The Hunt for Red October
The Ides of March
The Kings of Summer
The Last Samurai
The Lovely Bones
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From The Files of Police Squad!
The Nice Guys
The Other Woman
The People vs. Larry Flynt
The Running Man
The Shootist
The Space Between Us
The Untouchables
Tigerland
Tommy Boy
Tootsie
Total Recall (1990)
True Grit
Whiplash
Without a Paddle
xXx
Zola