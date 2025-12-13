New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Adds A Huge Daredevil Link (& Could Redeem A Netflix Mistake)

Another day, another rumor coming from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This one, however, could fix the mistakes made when Netflix was holding on to the Daredevil IP—one that Marvel fans have wanted to see corrected since its original mishandling.

The Hand, an ancient and powerful organization with the ultimate goal of gaining immortality, is looking like it might be having a reappearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, sans Daredevil (apparently). At least, that’s according to Daniel Richtman on his Patreon. Is this Marvel’s way of atoning for how poorly their arc was handled in the Netflix adaptation? Possibly. But more likely, it’s just a way to get another cool set of villains on screen (and to let Frank Castle shoot people and maintain a PG-13 rating). And maybe, just maybe, we can hold out a little hope for a Daredevil cameo, at minimum, in Brand New Day.

This News Fuels A Few Theories

“I think the amount of villains are because they’re going all out on it being a street war story. Given the events of Born Again, New York is in a vulnerable state for several bad guys to come out of the woodwork. Obviously, with street wars, there’s usually several bad guys who have their hands in play, like mob bosses(tombstone), thugs (scorpion), dirty cops (maybe Liza Colon’s role), and syndicates (The Hand). Seems like Spidey and Punisher are trying to clean house, but clash over their methods of doing so. Hulk is the only one I am still confused about, though, maybe one of the villains will use him as a pawn to wreak havoc like Loki and Wanda did,” says one fan on Reddit. Another fan highlighted the fact that in the comics, The Hand fought tons of heroes, not just Daredevil: “The Hand are an international organization of secret ninjas, are you seriously telling me that they exclusively fight one guy who stomps around alleyways in one neighborhood of New York? That’s silly, not to mention that the Hand fights other people in comics like… all the time.”

An all-out street war climax for Spider-Man: Brand New Day would be pretty amazing to see on screen, we can’t lie. A full-on brawl of this type could lend itself well to Spider-Man phasing back into a street-level good guy, as opposed to the multiverse-hopping superhero we’ve seen him as in the last few years.

What would you like to see out of The Hand’s potential new arc in Brand New Day? Let us know in the comments, and then head over to the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.