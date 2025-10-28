New Supergirl Rumor Could Mean Major DCU Connections Are Being Added After Peacemaker Season 2

After her brief but memorable cameos in Superman and Peacemaker Season 2, Milly Alcock’s Supergirl is set to headline her own solo film, which will be the second movie in the new DC Universe. Simply titled Supergirl, the movie is based on the acclaimed comic book series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. The story follows a more complex version of Kara Zor-El, who has witnessed the destruction of Krypton, and embarks on a quest for revenge across the galaxy alongside a young alien girl named Ruthye. The film, which recently wrapped principal photography, is now heading into a period of reshoots, and emerging evidence suggests a major character may be added to the cosmic adventure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, the two weeks of reshoots for Supergirl will reportedly add new scenes featuring David Corenswet’s Superman. While insider information should always be taken with a grain of salt, and a couple of weeks of additional photography is standard for a production of this scale, there is compelling evidence to support the claim. Fans recently noted that the Warner Bros. Studio Tour removed David Corenswet’s Superman costume from its public exhibit. In its place is a note that reads, “Superman costume currently being used by production.” With the DCU’s 2026 live-action slate consisting of Supergirl, Clayface, and Lanterns, it is reasonable to assume Corenswet’s hero would appear in at least one of these projects.

What Does Superman’s Potential Cameo in Supergirl Mean for the DCU?

Image courtesy of DC Studios

While the new DCU has been largely well-received by audiences and critics, the recent finale of Peacemaker Season 2 proved to be divisive for the otherwise successful franchise. A vocal portion of the fanbase expressed disappointment with the finale, complaining that the episode was too focused on setting up future storylines rather than providing a satisfying conclusion to the season’s arcs. This sentiment was compounded by the lack of a significant surprise cameo, something many viewers had come to expect from superhero productions. If the rumors of Superman’s addition to Supergirl are true, it could signal that DC Studios is actively working to address both of these concerns head-on.

The inclusion of Superman in Supergirl would undoubtedly serve as the kind of major surprise that could generate significant excitement and please fans who felt let down by the finale of Peacemaker. More importantly, a few strategic scenes with the Man of Steel could create the necessary connective tissue between Supergirl and the upcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

The second season of Peacemaker concluded by setting up the planet Salvation as a major plot point for the future of the DCU, and a cameo from Superman could help bridge that narrative gap and make the universe feel more cohesive. By establishing a stronger on-screen bond between the two Kryptonian cousins, the film can build on Kara’s introduction in Superman and lay a stronger foundation for their dynamic moving forward. This approach would not only add immediate value to Supergirl but also strengthen the overarching narrative of the entire DCU.

Supergirl is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 26, 2026.

What are you most excited to see in a potential Superman cameo in Supergirl? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!