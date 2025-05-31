New Superman BTS Footage Shows Why David Corenswet Is the Perfect Man of Steel (& It’s Adorable)

Play video

It wasn’t until this latest Superman trailer that we really got a chance to see David Corenswet step into the role of not just Superman but also Clark Kent, and at this point, I’m rather convinced that he is going to make a fantastic addition to the endearing icon’s legacy. If one were looking for any further proof of that, look no further than a new video from the set released by DC Studios, which features footage of Corenswet meeting kids on the set during filming. The account added the caption “A hero for ALL. 💙❤️ #Superman”, and that seems incredibly fitting after watching the video, providing yet another reason why Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel. You can watch the full video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A hero for ALL. 💙❤️ #Superman – only in theaters July 11. pic.twitter.com/X1qT9tZk4M — Superman (@Superman) May 30, 2025

The video features a number of child actors from the film as they film various scenes, and throughout the footage, Corenswet is giving them high fives, encouraging them, and picking them up. One lovely moment features him talking about when he met Cookie Monster when he was younger, and then we see him telling someone else they are doing great work today.

We then see the filming of a key scene from the trailer where he saves the little girl, who is also the one he is telling about Cookie Monster. They ask her how it is working with Superman, and she smiles and says, “he’s fun”.

These things are frankly just amazing to see, especially when it comes to an icon like Superman. There’s a reason the character is one of, if not the most recognizable superhero on the planet, and this film looks to capture that in a way that hasn’t yet been done. Hopefully it does, but it’s nice to know that the icon is just as delightful in real life as he is on the big screen.

While Superman is obviously the focus of the film (it is titled Superman after all), the other heroes featured in the film aren’t just going to be extended cameos. Each one will have their moment in the sun, and as Gunn explained during ComicBook’s trip to the Superman set earlier this year, that is especially true of Mister Terrific.

“I think it was just who I wanted to really, honestly. I love Mister Terrific,” Gunn said. “These characters all get their moment in the sun. They all have their moments. They’re not just cameos, these are the characters. They’re supporting cast, but Mister Terrific is the main character of those characters. He actually has a big part of the plot. And so that was fun. And of course getting to work with Nathan [Fillion] is always something, and putting him in a stupid look, and then Isabela [Merced] is great. I’ve been a fan of hers for a long time. But it was about balance.” You can find the official description for Superman below.

“Superman, DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.”

Superman soars into theaters on July 11th.

Are you excited for Superman, and what about the film is resonating with you most? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Superman and DC with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!