DC’s Perfect Krypto Collab Reveals New Superman Footage (& It’s Adorable)

A superdog is a superman’s best friend. DC Studios’ Superman movie has partnered with Milk-Bone to launch the Milk-Bone x Superman collab, which features David Corenswet’s Man of Steel and his canine companion: Krypto the Superdog. The cape-clad Dog of Steel — inspired by writer-director James Gunn’s own furry friend, his rescue dog Ozu — is the star of the dog treat brand’s campaign, comprised of Superman-themed biscuit boxes, an exclusive tie-in comic book, and a commercial showing a new look at the movie flying into theaters on July 11.

The 30-second Milk-Bone x Superman spot, below, shows the Super-Pet ruff-housing with Superman and engaging in “Fair Play” with Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific, who also makes his live-action feature film debut this summer.

Pet owners can treat their dog like a superhero by fetching the limited-edition Superman box of Milk-Bone biscuits, available on the Milk-Bone website and retailers like Walmart.

The collaboration includes free access to Superman: A Friendship Unleashed, a digital comic featuring Superman and Krypto, that is available to read on DC Universe Infinite (registration required).

In the 12-page comic from writer Ivan Cohen (The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries) and artist Travis Mercer (Black Adam — The Justice Society Files: Atom Smasher), “A day of play for Superman and Krypto is interrupted by a crisis at S.T.A.R. Labs! While Krypto wrangles panicked dogs gone wild and Superman rescues endangered scientists, the superdog and his best friend must work together to save the day.”

The Milk-Bone Limited-Edition Superman Movie Box Original Biscuits bundle with free comic book is available for a limited time on the Milk-Bone online store.

Gunn previously shared the origin story behind Superman‘s Krypto in support of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month in October, writing in a social media post, “Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman. Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs and never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least. He immediately came in and destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture — he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him.”

“I remember thinking, ‘Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?’ – and thus Krypto came into the script and changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life,” Gunn continued, adding that the real-life inspiration for “the not-so-good-good-boy” Krypto today “is, fairly often, a very good boy.”

Superman — starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell — is only in theaters July 11.