New Terminator: Dark Fate Poster Released

Terminator: Dark Fate is welcoming fans to the day after judgment day with the release of a brand new trailer. In addition to the new visual, a theatrical poster is also available online. The stars of the picture are all front and center with series legends Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger getting the most real estate on the poster. The new series antagonist played by Gabriel Luna gets a little shine as well near the bottom of the image.

Promotional material has been flying fast and loose the last week as the trailer neared release. Some small snippets made their way to social media, and fans knew it wouldn’t be long before they got to see a more extended look at the movie. The confrontation on the freeway dominated the previous footage from previous trailers, and that is indicative of the film trying to hearken back to the franchise’s roots.

Meet your fate. Check out the official poster for #TerminatorDarkFate, in theatres 11.1.19. pic.twitter.com/NmW7tt4n59 — Terminator: Dark Fate (@Terminator) August 30, 2019

James Cameron is back in the fold for Terminator: Dark Fate, and he’s hoping to streamline things this go around. The series made him a star way back when, and the filmmakers are banking on a major course correction after previous installments proved to disappoint. Cameron recently took time to sit down with Deadline and discuss his involvement with the project.

“I focused on getting the script punched up. I didn’t feel like we went into the shoot with the script exactly where it should have been. There was a lot of momentum on the project, there was a start date, there was a lot of energy and a lot of “go fever” but the script wasn’t where it needed to be so I quietly worked on it in the background and shipping out pages,” Cameron explained.

He concluded, “Sometimes I was shipping out pages the day before they shot a scene. I’m not sure that was 100% always helpful, but overall, I kept the characters on track and sounding right and being where they needed to be.”

Dark Fate has the air of getting the band back together for one big rowdy number. Fans might be happy to hear that the movie will drastically alter the series’ timeline. Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator: Salvation, and Terminator Genisys have been bumped out of the cannon. Dark Fate now serves as the direct follow-up to the original and Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

There has already been talk about this effort from director Tim Miller serving as the basis for a new trilogy to follow. That, of course, provides that people really love the film and are eager to see more. Judging by this new trailer and poster, Dark Fate is off to a good start.

Starring Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Terminator: Dark Fate opens November 1.