New The Crow Already Gets Home Video Release Date

After a disappointing turn at the box office, The Crow is set to come home on Friday, September 13th. That's just three weeks after the movie arrived in theaters, where it has grossed less than $20 million against a reported budget of around $50 million. The film stars Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven, who rises from the dead to avenge his and his girlfriend's murder. The character was previously brought to the screen by Brandon Lee, the son of Hollywood icon Bruce Lee. Early looks at Skarsgård's take on the character were divisive, with some fans ready to see what a grittier, more comics-accurate take on the story will be like and others mocking his appearance, often drawing comparisons to Jared Leto's Joker from Suicide Squad.

You can preorder The Crow on digital video platforms now. It's going to retail for $24.99. It's also available on Blu-ray here on Amazon.

Even before fans got worried about the movie's aesthetic, The Crow was one of the most troubled productions in recent memory, trading off directors, stars, and even studios numerous times over the life of its development and production. The movie stars Skarsgård (IT), singer-songwriter FKA twigs (Honeyboy), and Danny Huston (Succession) and is a full restart of the story, adapting the same set of comics as the first The Crow movie, which was released in 1994.

That film was a huge success, with a hit soundtrack and an aesthetic that was five years ahead of its time. The movie spawned three sequels, The Crow: City of Angels (1996); The Crow: Salvation (2000); and The Crow: Wicked Prayer (2005), although it pretty quickly became a direct-to-DVD series. You can also buy a four-pack of all the pre-2024 Crow movies for around $30.

The Crow is directed by Rupert Sanders (Foundation, Ghost in the Shell, Snow White and The Huntsman) and written by Zach Baylin (King Richard, upcoming Creed III). Producers are Molly Hassell (Braven, Terminal), Victor Hadida (Resident Evil and Silent Hill franchises), John Jencks (Honest Thief, Guns Akimbo), and Edward R. Pressman (American Psycho, The Crow, Wall Street).

The 2024 movie's soundtrack includes Joy Division, Enya, and Debussy.

