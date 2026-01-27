Nickelodeon’s Biggest Classic Animated Movies Are Getting a New Streaming Home Soon

Some of Nickelodeon‘s biggest classic animated movies are about to head to a new streaming home to help kick off next month. Nickelodeon has some of the most notable classic animated franchises, and some of them are still running with new entries to this day. But that success started early when Nickelodeon was successful in taking one of their animated TV projects and making the rare jump to the big screen. Then that debut was such a hit that it went on for a full trilogy of films that even included a major crossover.

Paramount+ has announced their slate of new releases coming in February 2026, and with them has confirmed a major Nickelodeon trilogy is coming to the streaming service on February 1st as fans will be able to stream The Rugrats Movie, Rugrats in Paris: The Movie, and Rugrats Go Wild. These films have been available scattered on other platforms, but fans will be able to check them all out with Paramount+ in just a few more days from the time of this writing.

The Rugrats Movies are Coming to Paramount+ This February 2026

Courtesy of Nickelodeon

If you weren’t around for their peak in the 1990s, it’s kind of hard to really describe just how big The Rugrats actually was. You’d never expect it at first given that it’s a cartoon about babies going on adventures, but it was the first truly breakout success for Nickelodeon. It was a juggernaut all of its own with a number of seasons, TV specials, spinoffs and even an aged up sequel in the years that followed its original debut. But the biggest example of its standout period with Nickelodeon was the fact that it hit theaters with a massive trilogy of films.

The Rugrats Movie was not the first feature film produced by Nickelodeon Movies, but it was the very first NickToon property to make the jump to the big screen. It told an entirely new adventure not seen in the original series with a new character joining the main group of babies, and had a much wider scope than the original too. It was visually upgraded, but kept the same voice cast so it really felt like an event made for Nickelodeon fans. Now fans can go back with Paramount+ and see why this movie was such a big deal.

The Rugrats Movies Were Special

Courtesy of Paramount

That was also something that’s missing in our day and age when it comes to feature film projects. While we’ve seen anime carrying that torch as it takes small screen adventures to the big screen, and SpongeBob has been keeping that idea alive with Nickelodeon, it was a big deal back in the day for a TV show to get a movie in theaters. They used to be entirely different worlds, so seeing The Rugrats in this way was a much bigger deal. That was also coupled with the fact that each one offered something big for fans.

The Rugrats Movie and Rugrats in Paris: The Movie offered major status quo changes that impacted future seasons (with the first movie introducing Dil and the second introducing Kimi), so you needed to make sure to see the movies to keep track. Rugrats Go Wild wasn’t as big of a deal for the canon, but it was a huge crossover event with The Wild Thornberrys with Bruce Willis as the voice of Spike. They were just fun reasons to go to the theaters, and soon fans will get to stream them all.

