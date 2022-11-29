Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again Movie Trailer Released by Disney+

The beloved Night at the Museum franchise is coming back from the dead next month with an all-new animated movie Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, with Disney+ releasing a trailer to tease the excitement of the adventure. With the previous films in the series being live-action experiences, this new film marks a unique opportunity for the franchise to embrace new storytelling techniques to ensure that the project embraces everything that audiences love about the series while also pushing the narrative into new directions. Check out the trailer for Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again below before it premieres on Disney+ on December 9th.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again features the voices of Joshua Bassett, Jamie Demetriou, Alice Isaaz, Gillian Jacobs, Joseph Kamal, Thomas Lennon, Zachary Levi, Akmal Saleh, Kieran Sequoia, Jack Whitehall, Bowen Yang, and Steve Zahn.

The film is directed by Matt Danner, the writers are Ray DeLaurentis & Will Schifrin, the producer is Shawn Levy, and the executive producers are Emily Morris, Chris Columbus, Mark Radcliffe, and Michael Barnathan, with music by John Paesano.

The original movie is about the mischief that takes place every night at the American Museum of Natural History when the sun goes down. Nick Daley's summer gig as night watchman at the museum is a challenging job for a high school student, but he is following in his father's footsteps and is determined not to let him down. Luckily, he is familiar with the museum's ancient tablet that brings everything to life when the sun goes down and is happy to see his old friends, including Jedediah, Octavius, and Sacagawea, when he arrives. But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes with plans to unlock the Egyptian underworld and free its Army of the Dead, it is up to Nick to stop the demented overlord and save the museum once and for all.

The original trilogy of films all starred Ben Stiller and went on to take in $1.3 billion worldwide, making it a major hit with audiences. At the time, the films were released by 20th Century Fox, though with the studio being acquired by The Walt Disney Company, this new animated film marks the first new entry since the 2014 film Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb and could mark the beginning of a major franchise revival.

