Since purchasing 20th Century Fox one of the key franchsies that The Walt Disney Company was eager to make their own was Night at the Museum. With a trilogy of popular and successful movies out in the world, Disney's first step in the series will be an animated sequel titled Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again. Ahead of the new film's debut, one of many new movies arriving on the streamer for the holiday season, Disney+ has released a first look at the film which teases some fan-favorite characters that will be seen and offers an idea what the animation will look like in the new movie. Check it out below!

Set to begin streaming on December 9th, Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again takes place after the events of the live-action movies. In the film Nick Daley is following in his father's footsteps as night watchman at the American Museum of Natural History, so he knows what happens when the sun goes down. But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes, it is up to Nick to save the museum once and for all.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett lends his voice to Nick Daley, playing the son of Ben Stiller's Larry Daley. Actor Jake Cherry previously played the part in the first two live-action movies with Skyler Gisondo taking on the role for Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.

Will Ben Stiller be in the new Night at the Museum movie?

As far as we know now, Ben Stiller is not reprising his role of Larry Daley in the upcoming Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again. Considering the film is animated however the potential for a voice cameo by Stiller, no matter how small, could occur, but right now it seems like he's not a part of the film in any way.

To that point, it seems the only person that is set to appear in Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again is none other than Thomas Lennon. Previously Lennon was the screenwriter for the first two movies in hte seires and has an uncredited cameo in one of them as well. Lennon is credited as voicing a character called "Teddy" in the new movie.

Where to watch Night at the Museum movies?

Despite thinking it would be simple, the Night at the Museum is weirdly divided on streaming services. The first Night at the Museum and the third film, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, are available on Disney+. The second film, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, is available on Starz instead. You can find other Night at the Museum content below: