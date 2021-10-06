No Time To Die Advance Ticket Sales Outpacing Venom: Let There Be Carnage On Fandango

After a year of delays due to the pandemic, movie theaters reopened this summer to some success. Not only did Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings break Labor Day weekend records with its successful opening at the box office, but it’s also now the highest-grossing movie of 2021 at the domestic box office. The Marvel film was followed by the success of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which earned the second-highest October opening of all time, during the pandemic or otherwise. It appears the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die, is on track to give both films a run for their money. From Fandango, Daniel Craig’s fifth and final Bond movie is currently outpacing the Venom sequel in pre-sales on Fandango.

“Fandango reports that already hundreds of showtimes are sold out across the U.S. with theater owners adding new showtimes to meet fan demand,” Deadline wrote of Fandango’s news. The site points out that projections for No Time to Die‘s opening weekend are “conservative,” currently in the $55M-$60M+ range, but there’s a good chance for an “overperformance” from the movie due to the anticipation that comes from its multiple delays. It’s also worth noting that No Time to Die has already earned over $121M in its overseas debut.

“No Time to Die represents the perfect finale for Daniel Craig in the series, and the kind of blockbuster you need to see on the biggest screen possible,” Fandango Managing Editor, Erik Davis, shared. “It offers something for every film fan, including classic cars and gadgets, awesome villains, and a great continuation of the Bond storyline, with some of the best action sequences we’ve ever seen in any 007 adventure.”

Cary Fukunaga is directing the No Time to Die with a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Christoph Waltz will be making a return as the villain Blofeld. You can read the official synopsis here: “In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die will be released in theaters on October 8th.