No Time To Die To Be Re-Released in IMAX To Celebrate James Bond’s 60th Anniversary

There have been many Bonds and many Bond movies over the years, and they all started with Sean Connery playing the beloved spy in Dr. No back in 1962. That first movie was based on Ian Flemming’s novel of the same name, and it was the start of a film franchise that’s still going strong today. The latest Bond film was No Time To Die, which marked Daniel Craig’s fifth and final time playing 007. Since Dr. No is turning 60 this year, MGM and EON are celebrating by re-releasing No Time To Die in IMAX.

According to Deadline, No Time To Die is returning to IMAX on January 21st and the screenings will include an exclusive Q&A event featuring Craig along with director Cary Joji Fukunaga and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. The special event will be broadcasted before the movie. This will likely add to No Time To Die‘s impressive box office takeaway, which was the second-highest of the year in the U.S. after Spider-Man: No Way Home. No Time to Die made $160.7 million at the domestic box office and over $774 million at the worldwide box office. That makes it the third-highest grossing Bond film after Skyfall ($1.1 billion) and Spectre ($880.6 million). However, even with the re-release, No Time to Die won’t be able to beat Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s $1.62 billion.

“No Time To Die, which was the only movie released last year to have sequences shot with IMAX Film Cameras, captured the attention of both critics and audiences alike when it was first released globally in theaters last fall, eventually becoming one of the biggest films of 2021,” MGM’s Motion Picture Chairman, Michael De Luca, said in a statement. “What better way to celebrate 007 turning 60 than to offer fans an opportunity to experience the film again in the most immersive theatrical environment.”

No Time To Die currently has an 83% critics score and an 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com‘s own Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it “a satisfying sendoff for Daniel Craig’s James Bond.”

No Time To Die is now available on VOD, DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K, and it will be re-released in IMAX on January 21st.