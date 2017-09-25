Noah Director Darren Aronofsky Wanted to Direct Man of Steel

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new interview with MTV Movies, the Academy Award-nominated director opened up about the experience of almost directing Superman’s big-screen return.

“I loved the script and I thought the film came out great. I just had … it was a hard time in my life,” Aronofsky said of The Wolverine on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “It was complicated. I couldn’t leave New York for that long an amount of time. And, to be honest, the possibility of Noah had started to emerge, and here was something I’d been thinking about for years. I was really excited by that.”

“Superman’s one of the holy grails. It’s Superman. It’s the best superhero,” he said. “Batman is great, of course, but it’s Superman. He’s the same level. That possibility was great.”

Aronofsky said that he took a few meetings with Warner Bros. and producer Christopher Nolan that went nowhere, but that he thought eventual director Zack Snyder was a solid choice.

“I thought Zack was a great choice, and I loved his Watchmen movie,” said Aronofsky. “I thought it was great. I thought that as a fan of the comic, you couldn’t hope for a better interpretation. I liked the orthodoxy of it.”

Asked how he thought Man of Steel turned out in execution, he was a bit less enthusiastic, but stopped short of being truly critical.

“It was interesting to add the pathos that they put into the character,” Aronofsky said. “It’s a hard one to do. You look at what Christopher Reeve did, and it was perfect, because it captured that ‘good old boy’ thing. But to try and redo that again and bring that for a modern audience is tough in a post-Batman and Wolverine world. It’s hard to do that.”