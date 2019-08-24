Disney Releases First Trailer for Christmas Movie Noelle

Christmas is coming to TVs just a little bit early this year, as Disney is taking its newest holiday adventure and making it one of the launch-day cornerstones for its upcoming streaming service. Noelle, starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader as the adult children of Santa Clause, is being released on Disney+ on November 12th, but you don’t have to wait until then to see what the film has in store.

During the Disney+ panel at D23 Expo Friday afternoon, Disney unveiled the first trailer for Noelle. You can check it out in the video above!

There isn’t much known about the plot of the film, other than the fact that it involved Santa’s daughter Noelle (Kendrick) “taking over the family business.”

Noelle was originally supposed to be released in theaters on November 8th and there was concern amongst fans when the film was suddenly pulled from its release date. However, the mood changed when it was revealed that Noelle was being pulled in order for its official release to take place on Disney+ just four days after its original date.

Billy Eichner, Shirley MacLaine, Julie Hagerty, Maceo Smedley, Michael Gross, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Chelah Horsdal, Anna Van Hooft, and Anthony Konechny are also set to star in Noelle. The film is written and directed by Marc Lawrence and produced by Suzanne Todd.

Noelle will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning on launch day, November 12th.