One of the Greatest Thrillers in Film History Is Now Streaming for Free

Tubi made a lot of waves over the weekend, as the Fox-owned free streaming service had its own live broadcast of this year’s Super Bowl. Millions and millions of people tuning into the big game signed up for Tubi’s ad-supported service and got a peek at the massive film and TV library it has to offer. Just before the big game, that library got some major reinforcements, headlined by one of the greatest thrillers (and perhaps one of the best overall movies) of all time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film in question is North By Northwest, the 1959 mystery-thriller from Alfred Hitchcock. North By Northwest stars Cary Grant as Roger Thornhill, an advertising executive who is forced to go on the run after being mistaken for a government agent. The film also stars Eve Marie Saint and James Mason.

North By Northwest is widely considered among the best films of all time, which is true of several movies from Alfred Hitchcock. In addition to a dazzling script and fantastic performances, North By Northwest has also spent several decades being praised for its immaculate style and cinematography. One of the small handful of movies shot in VistaVision, North By Northwest was years and years ahead of its time visually, and still manages to wow audiences with its look today.

The single shot of Grant running from a low-flying plane has cemented itself as one of the most iconic images in American cinema history, and it keeps movie fans buzzing about North By Northwest more than six decades later.

Not only did Tubi add North By Northwest to its free streaming roster over the weekend, but the service actually brought a huge wave of classic movies to its lineup at the same time. There are some truly legendary titles that are now available at no cost, thanks to Tubi’s recent wave of additions.

Some of the newly arrived classics on Tubi include Ben-Hur, The Music Man, Strangers on a Train, A Streetcar Named Desire, The Postman Always Rings Twice, Ocean’s 11, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane, Memoirs of an Invisible Man, The Philadelphia Story, The Adventures of Robin Hood, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Them, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Mutiny on the Bounty, Dodge City, Meet Me in St. Louis, The Roaring Twenties, The Band Wagon, The Public Enemy, Kiss Me Kate, and several others.

If you haven’t seen North By Northwest before, there’s no better time than the present — and now it’s completely free.