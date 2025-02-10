Huge 4K Blu-ray Buy 1, Get 1 For 50% Off Deal Hits Amazon

Amazon has another potential windfall brewing for your Blu-ray collection. This time, it’s a buy one, get one 50% off sale that includes over hundreds titles, many of which are in 4K UHD. What’s more, blockbusters like Deadpool & Wolverine, Alien Romulus, John Wick, the LOTR trilogy, and more are included. There are even coveted Steelbook editions up for grabs.

Note that the sale will likely run through February 15th and titles can be added or removed from the sale at any time, so it’s a good idea to check back in daily to see if something new is available. The sale is also part of a larger BOGO 50% off deal that includes books, toys, and more. You can mix and match anything from the sale to earn your discount. To help you get started, we’ve picked out some of our favorite movie deals from the Blu-ray sale in a list below.

Again, you can check out the Blu-ray section of Amazon’s BOGO 50% off deal right here while it lasts. You might also want to explore the following Amazon links to check out the top-selling items. The Blu-rays that are eligible for the deal that turn up on these charts are the most likely to sell out.

Note that Director Robert Egger’s Nosferatu, is one of the best vampire movies ever, and is currently among the top selling Blu-rays on Amazon. Physical copies will include theatrical and extended versions of the film, as well as tons of extras, deleted scenes, and more. If you want to secure your own copy right now, you can pick up a copy here on Amazon. The release date is just around the corner on February 18th, 2025.