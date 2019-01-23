Watch the Sets Come Together in ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ Behind-the-Scenes Clip

Though Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms isn’t arriving on Blu-ray until January 29th, we wanted to give you a sneak preview of the anticipated home release.

So, to help tide everyone over until the movie finally arrives, ComicBook.com can share with you an exclusive look at one of the Blu-ray’s special features. The clip in question, which you can watch in the video above, takes a dive into the intricate world of the sets that were built for The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. Take a look!

Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms stars Mackenzie Foy as a young girl named Clara, who is on the hunt for a one-of-a-kind key that will unlock a box holding a priceless gift. At a holiday party, Clara’s godfather Drosselmeyer (Morgan Freeman) presents her with a golden thread that leads her to the key she’s been searching for. However, when Clara finally finds the key, it disappears into a mysterious parallel world.

Once Clara follows the key into new world, she comes across a soldier named Phillip (Jayden Fowora-Knight), a gang of mice, and the regents who preside over the Three Realms: Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers, and Land of Sweets. While exploring the Three Realms, which leads her to meet all sorts of unique characters like the Sugar Plum Fairy (Keira Knightley), Clara learns that she needs to travel to the ominous Fourth Realm to retrieve the key. There she will need to take on the tyrannical Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren) to restore order to the realms.

Lasse Hallstrom and Joe Johnston directed The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, which was produced by Mark Gordon and Larry Franco. Sara Smith and Lindy Goldstein served as executive producers.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms originally arrived in theaters on November 2, 2018 and made more than $173 million at the worldwide box office. The film is now available on Digital HD, with the Blu-ray and DVD release scheduled for Tuesday, January 29th.