This Dark Netflix Comedy With 95% On Rotten Tomatoes Broke All The Rules

A comedy special released on Netflix in 2020 vastly changed the film industry while perfectly capturing a nightmare we all lived through. With theaters still making adjustments to stay in business, the way films are made and released has changed. Films like Sick and Locked Up have failed to capture a realistic depiction of what the pandemic lockdown was like. Some of the better adaptations to the pandemic have been portrayed through comedy, which Ari Aster’s Eddington looks to do. The best depiction of the pandemic, however, is not a big-budget Western or an indie slasher, but a Netflix comedy special.

Bo Burnham: Inside successfully captures the devastating period in a simultaneously hilarious and moving way. With a limited setting, Bo Burnham creates countless catchy and thought-provoking songs about the state of the world, poking fun at the absurdities and faults in a digestible manner. The film may lack a plot, but the message is extremely clear.

Bo Burnham: Inside Was the Comedy the World Needed

In a state of tension and unawareness of the future, Bo Burnham: Inside provided the laughs and ease that were necessary in 2021. Bo Burnham brought his comedic sensibilities to some of the best songs written by a comedian. Songs like “White Woman’s Instagram” and “Bezos” took a fun perspective on technology and celebrities and turned them into catchy and hilarious songs. Burnham may not have the skills of an expert lyricist, but his flow and transparent approach to spreading his message make for songs that anyone can enjoy.

Despite having a limited location, Bo Burnham successfully crafts many awe-inspired visuals. With a creative use of LED lights to interesting composition choices, Bo Burnham: Inside is always doing something interesting with the visuals. The editing works wonders with the visuals, giving the film a music video-type feeling that makes the film stand out among other comedy specials that Netflix has released.

Outside of the songs, there are also many incredible comedy skits that Burnham produces, with one of the strongest being a satirical take on reaction videos. The segment sees Bo Burnham react to his video, which ends up becoming a loop of him reacting to his reaction videos. Not only is this a funny example of the state of “reaction influencers” as well as pointing out the state of internet culture, but it also works thematically. Seeing how he reacts to himself acts as a catharsis and represents how the pandemic has allowed him to look back at himself and better understand who he is. It works as a means of comedy, but looking into the deeper meaning allows the viewer to understand the genius of Bo Burnham: Inside.

Bo Burnham Captured What Everyone Was Feeling During the Pandemic

Bo Burnham: Inside can be depicted as a comedic depiction of 2020 that is easy to brush past, but the film delves extremely deep into the psyche of Bo Burnham as well as his views on the world. The production design not only conveys the idea of physical seclusion, but also his mental isolation. With his comedy special, Burnham attempts to discover his place in the world as well as understand the meaning of comedy. Songs like “Comedy” disclose the selfishness that can come with being a comedian, as well as the ways it can heal the world. The understanding of his internal conflict allows for a thought-provoking experience as well as excuses a lack of a plot.

Usually, the theatrical experience is the more immersive way to watch a film, but Bo Burnham: Inside surprisingly works better as a Netflix exclusive release. Watching the film in the comfort of your home allows the viewer to put themselves in the shoes of Bo Burnham. As the movie was also filmed in a house, it gives the audience a stronger understanding of Bo’s mental and physical state of being trapped in your own space. The Inside Outtakes also do a great job of enhancing the themes and providing clarity on specific aspects of current internet culture.

Additionally, Inside delves into how Bo Burnham has lived his life as well as what he wants to do in the future. The song “30” perfectly captures how he has transitioned as an artist, as well as poking fun about how “old” he is. It also expresses how the world is rapidly moving and how he feels that he is unprepared for what life has out for him. It may feel like the song is a play on how “young people” aren’t young anymore, but Bo Burnham’s artistic integrity makes the song a lot more than it lets out to be.

Bo Burnham: Inside isn’t just the quintessential COVID movie, but it’s one of the best projects that Netflix has ever released. From hilarious songs to an empathetic look at our current society, the film expertly touches on touchy subjects in a relentlessly entertaining manner. It may have been a straight-to-streaming release, but it has made an incredible impact on the film industry that will likely never be replicated.

Bo Burnham: Inside is now streaming on Netflix.