A New Trailer for ‘Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ Is on the Way

Almost six months after Disney dropped the first teaser for The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, it looks as though the first full-length trailer is finally set to arrive this week.

The live-action fantasy film, starring Keira Knightley, Morgan Freeman, and Helen Mirren, was teased by Disney back in December, but the studio has remained mum on the adventure ever since. However, nearly two weeks ago, Trailer Track reported that the trailer for the film, featuring loads of new footage, had been prepared for release.

A release a couple of weeks ago would have put the Nutcracker trailer in theaters with Incredibles 2, which would have made sense, given that they were both Disney releases. However, the Pixar sequel came and went, and no mention was made of Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

It appears now that the trailer will arrive with Disney’s next big movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Seems like it indeed, it’s been ready for nearly two weeks https://t.co/V313f94RIQ — TrailerTrack (@trailertrack) July 2, 2018

Trailer Track took to Twitter yesterday to hint that the new trailer is ready for release, and it seems likely that Disney will put it out ahead of the film’s debut this weekend.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms follows the story of a young girl named Clara (Mackenzie Foy), who searched for a unique key that will open a mysterious box given to her by her late mother. Clues take Clara to a parallel world where she discovers all kinds of wonderful and dangerous secrets, and ends up coming into contact with the whimsical Sugar Plum Fairy (Knightley).

Ashleigh Powell wrote the script for the movie, and it’s being directed by Lasse Hallstrom. Nutcracker and the Four Realms also stars Eugenio Derbez, Miranda Hart, Jack Whitehall, Misty Copeland, and Ellie Bamber.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is set to hit theaters on November 2.