Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Adds Shogun Star to Cast (but Who Does He Play?)

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has one of the most stacked, star-studded casts in recent memory. That already impressive ensemble continues to grow, as Shogun star Cosmo Jarvis is the latest actor to join the epic fantasy film, per Deadline. Unsurprisingly, given the secretive nature surrounding The Odyssey, details about the character Jarvis is portraying are being kept under wraps for the time being. However, that hasn’t stopped people from theorizing who he might be bringing to life. The Odyssey, which is based on the famous poem by Homer, is currently in production.

The Odyssey is slated to premiere in theaters in July 2026. The film’s cast is a who’s who of the Hollywood A-list, headlined by Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Elliott Page, and many more. Back in February, word of Mia Goth’s casting was reported, leading to speculation that she could be playing Circe, the witch-goddess who turns Odysseus’ into swine. Goth is apparently playing a character who may not have dialogue.

In typical Nolan fashion, The Odyssey boasts a massive scope and is being filming for the IMAX format. The film’s production budget is reportedly in the ballpark of $250 million, making it one of the director’s most expensive projects to date.

Jarvis appears in 10 episodes of Shogun as John Blackthorne and earned a handful of accolades for his performance on the critically acclaimed drama. Some of his other notable credits include Raised by Wolves, Peaky Blinders, and 2016’s Lady Macbeth. Shogun Season 2 is currently in development, though it’s unknown if Jarvis will reprise his role.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, a first-look image for Nolan’s The Odyssey implies Damon is playing Odysseus in the film. The rest of the roles are anyone’s guess at this juncture, and the number of characters involved with the story makes it tricky to predict. Given that Jarvis is seemingly a late addition to the cast, it stands reason to believe he is not one of the movie’s main players. Still, that doesn’t mean he won’t have a significant part. Jarvis could easily be one of the figures from Greek mythology Odysseus encounters on his strange journey, or perhaps he’s portraying one of the many suitors for Penelope, Odysseus’ wife who spends years waiting for her husband to return from war. A handful of Penelope’s suitors are fleshed out and named in the poem, and any of those would be interesting characters for an actor of Jarvis’ talent to explore.

It’ll be interesting to see when the curtain is raised on The Odyssey and audiences learn who everyone is playing. Even though there’s still a long wait ahead for the film, viewers might not have to wait long for some footage. The original teaser for Nolan’s Oppenheimer premiered in July 2022, a year before the movie’s premiere. Perhaps Universal will employ a similar marketing strategy for The Odyssey, generating buzz and hype early out for what is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most anticipated titles. That will depend on when The Odyssey wraps production and when Nolan has footage ready to show.

