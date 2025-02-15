Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Casts Mia Goth (And We Think We Know Who She’s Playing)

Academy Award winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan‘s star-studded adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey continues to expand its already impressive ensemble with the addition of horror sensation Mia Goth, igniting speculation about her mysterious role in the $250 million epic. The casting announcement, revealed by The Hollywood Reporter and subsequently confirmed by multiple entertainment outlets, adds another prestigious name to what might be Hollywood’s most impressive cast list of 2026. The production, which begins filming this month at various international locations including Turkey, Morocco, and Sicily’s historic Favignana island, already boasts an extraordinary lineup including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron.

While details about Goth’s character remain shrouded in typical Nolan secrecy, sources close to the production have revealed an intriguing detail to The Hollywood Reporter: her role may not involve any dialogue whatsoever. This curious detail has sparked intense speculation among industry observers. Initial theories suggested Goth might portray one of Homer’s legendary sirens, whose enchanting songs lured sailors to their doom. However, given Goth’s recent prominence in challenging, transformative roles, it might be worth betting on her taking on the role of Circe, the powerful witch-goddess who famously transformed Odysseus’s crew into swine.

The adaptation, scheduled for release on July 17, 2026, represents Universal Pictures’ most ambitious undertaking with Nolan to date. The studio has described the project as “a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology.” True to Nolan’s commitment to practical filmmaking, the production team has secured permission to film at several historical locations tied to the original Homeric epic, including Favignana, nicknamed “Goat Island,” which scholars believe served as one of Odysseus’s stopping points during his decade-long journey home.

The original epic follows King Odysseus’s treacherous 10-year voyage back to Ithaca following the Trojan War, while his wife Penelope and son Telemachus fend off aggressive suitors threatening their kingdom. The story’s scope has attracted an unprecedented assembly of talent, with recent additions including Corey Hawkins, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, and even more performers joining what seems to be an ever-expanding roster.

While Universal Pictures maintains strict confidentiality regarding character assignments, the silent nature of Goth’s role and her proven ability to embody otherworldly characters make her a compelling candidate for either Circe or one of the other supernatural beings that populate Homer’s epic. The casting of Goth – with her talent for portraying enigmatic characters – has sparked fervent speculation, as she could brilliantly embody any of Homer’s mystical figures, from the conniving Circe to an immortal goddess, though her exact role remains one of the production’s many closely guarded secrets.

The Odyssey is currently set to open in theaters July 17, 2026.

