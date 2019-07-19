Official Cats Movie Poster Released

The first trailer for Tom Hooper‘s (Les Misérables, The King’s Speech) Cats was released yesterday and it’s all the Internet seems to be talking about. Based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical of the same name, the new movie will follow a tribe of cats called the Jellicles, who, over the course of one night, make what is known as “the Jellicle choice” and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. Following the trailer is the debut of the film’s poster, which you can see here:

As you can see, the film has a star-studded cast with Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Idris Elba as Macavity, Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, James Corden as Bustopher Jones, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Ian McKellen as Gus the Theatre Cat, and Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While a huge portion of the Internet has hilariously taken to making fun of the new trailer, here’s a nice sample of some of the more positive responses to the poster tweet:

“So excited for the movie! This is going to be an event!,” @clay_brice wrote.

“Don’t care what people say I’m gonna watch this, I guess we all forgot the phrase don’t judge a book by its cover, in this case don’t judge a movie by its trailer, besides it could end up being a box office hit so I’m not gonna judge until I see it,” @FoxxyPuddin wrote.

“We very much stan 💕 I feel like we should team up to deliver catnip to all the #CatsMovie fans out there,” @gofooji added.

For some of the more hilarious responses, you can check out the tweet responses here.

What do you think of the Cats poster? Are you intrigued by the spectacle or do you think the movie looks like a haunting nightmare? Tell us in the comments!

Cats will be released in theaters on December 20th.