New Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Trailer Released

Get ready for a star-studded affair, because a new trailer for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has officially arrived. A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Quentin Tarantino-directed film, which you can check out above. This is just the latest look at Tarantino’s next blockbuster, after a first trailer was released in March.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood focuses on a fictionalized version of the 1969 Manson Family Murders and other flashpoints in that era of Hollywood. The narrative is expected to be filtered through television actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), the former of whom is a neighbor of Manson family victim Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie).

“I think the tone of it is—it’s difficult to describe because it’s very fresh, but it oscillates between humorous, serious, spooky; it’s playful. It’s not easily describable, but it’s very Quentin.” the film’s cinematographer, Robert Ricardson, previously told Collider. “Very, very, very Quentin. Of course Al Pacino was in it and you’ve got remarkable monologues, but you also have remarkable small set pieces. It’s going to be a tremendously unique film.”

The cast of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also includes Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Emile Hirsch, and Mike Moh. The film will also serve as one of the last onscreen appearances of Luke Perry, who passed away from complications from a stroke this past March.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be released on July 26th.