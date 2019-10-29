Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Hits Blu-ray With a 4K Collector’s Edition

Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood is hitting home video, and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is giving Quentin Tarantino fans several reasons to choose Blu-ray over digital. At the top of the list is the 4K Ultra HD Collector’s Edition, which features a 45 vinyl record with two songs from the film’s soundtrack (a turntable adapter is included), a MAD Magazine parody of the Rick Dalton TV series “Bounty Law,” Lousy Law, a vintage poster for the Rick Dalton film Operazione Dyn-o-mite!, and fancy packaging.

You can grab the Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood Collector’s Edition 4K UHD Blu-ray on Amazon for $56.99 (25% off) while it lasts (you won’t be charged until it ships). At the time of writing, Best Buy’s exclusive 4K Steelbook edition is also available to pre-order as is Target’s standard Blu-ray exclusive with a film magazine bonus (Walmart is also expected to launch an exclusive Blu-ray edition with movie poster cards in the coming days).

The standard Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray are available to pre-order on Amazon with discounts. All Blu-ray editions are set for release on December 10th. Regardless of the version you choose, you’ll be treated to the following Blu-ray exclusive special features:

Quentin Tarantino’s Love Letter to Hollywood

Bob Richardson – For the Love of Film

Shop Talk – The Cars of 1969

Restoring Hollywood – The Production Design of Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

The Fashion of 1969

7 Additional Scenes (over 20 minutes of footage)

“Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.”

