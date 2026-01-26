One of 2027’s Most Anticipated Movie Sequels Gets a Major Update (And We Can’t Wait)

There are a lot of big sequels and remakes coming to theaters, and some of them are more exciting than others. In 2026, there is a new Resident Evil movie coming from the director of Weapons that has fans extremely excited. In December, there will be two massive sequels, with the next Avengers movie arriving with Avengers: Doomsday and the third Dune movie from Denis Villeneuve. There are also several sequels and remakes coming in 2027, with Aventers: Secret Wars as the biggest. However, there is another sequel we are very excited about, and it just got some great production news.

Director Dean DeBlois posted a photo on his X account, revealing that How to Train Your Dragon 2 has started production. He posted a photo of himself holding the clapboard with the HTTYD 2 logo on it, and the fact that this was Day 1, Take 1 of the new shoot. He captioned the post with, “Back in the saddle! Day 1 of principal photography on HTTYD2! The adventure begins.”

Dean DeBlois also directed the first live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie, and he was the co-director of the animated How to Train Your Dragon back in 2010. DeBlois served as the writer and sole director of the animated film How to Train Your Dragon 2 and the final movie in the series, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. It was perfect that he was brought back for the live-action remakes.

The first live-action film made $636.4 million on a $150 million budget. It also had a 77% Rotten Tomatoes score. However, what was most impressive was that fans, who are usually anti-remakes and anti-live-action remakes of animated movies, loved it. With over 10,000 ratings, the first How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake movie has a 97% audience score, which is “Certified Hot.”

Cate Blanchett Reprising How to Train Your Dragon 2 Role

Image Courtesy of DreamWorks

One thing that Dean DeBlois did with his live-action remake was to bring back Gerard Butler to play chieftain Stoick the Vast, Hiccup’s father. While he couldn’t bring in the voice actors for the kids, having the man who voiced Stoick in the original animated movie play the character in the live-action version was great. It also helped that Gerard Butler is perfect as a Viking warrior.

Now, DeBlois is doing it again, as he has signed Cate Blanchett to return as Valka, Hiccup’s mother, who he learns is still alive for the first time in the second movie. Just like Butler, Blanchett was the voice actor behind Valka in the animated movies. With the first movie doing so great, and keeping the spirit and heart of the animated films alive, How to Train Your Dragon 2 is lining up to be one of the most anticipated sequels of 2027.

