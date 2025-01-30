How to Train Your Dragon Star Says Live-Action Remake Is Scarier Than Animated Movie

The upcoming live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon promises a more intense experience than its animated predecessor, according to returning star Gerard Butler. In a revealing new interview with The Direct, the actor offered his first substantial impressions of the reimagined fantasy world, highlighting a dramatic shift in tone for the beloved franchise. As director Dean DeBlois transitions from animation to live-action, the production aims to ground the mystical world of Vikings and dragons in physical reality. This ambitious reimagining, scheduled to hit theaters in June, marks the 15th anniversary of the original animated feature, transforming the familiar tale into what Butler suggests will be a more visceral cinematic experience.

The intensity of the new adaptation becomes clear in Butler’s vivid description of key sequences.

“When a dragon is breathing fire over a bunch of actual Viking men and women running, it feels a lot more scary than when it was animated,” he explained. “You have a little more you can distance yourself, but this feels much more involved and just immersive.” His excitement about the project is palpable, with the actor admitting, “I get goosebumps when I think about it. It was so amazing and so powerful.”

This enhanced realism extends beyond special effects to the physical demands of production. In a previous interview, Butler revealed the challenging nature of bringing Stoick to life in the flesh, describing his costume as “five pieces of hell” that weighed approximately 90 pounds and required hours of daily preparation, including an elaborate beard application process. Despite these hurdles, the actor’s enthusiasm remained undiminished, noting that watching footage from the production left him awestruck, confessing, “Your jaw just drops.”

How to Train Your Dragon Is Reinventing a Modern Classic

The transition from animation to live-action fulfills a long-held dream for both the creative team and Butler himself.

“I love the animated movies, but I always wondered, ‘God, what if this was real? What if we were really there, real people, real dragons?’ And we had a chance to do that, to make it real,” he explained to The Direct. This sentiment echoes the production’s broader mission to create a more tangible version of the fantastical world while preserving its emotional core.

The new adaptation stars Mason Thames (The Black Phone) as Hiccup, leading a fresh cast in this reimagined version. Recent teasers have showcased pivotal moments from the original story, including Hiccup’s first encounter with Toothless, now brought to life through a combination of practical sets and modern effects. As Butler told us before, “It’s a bit of many things, there’s always a little bit of weirdness, but there was also a huge amount of challenge, anticipation, excitement.”

This fresh approach to the material benefits from the continued involvement of original director DeBlois, who helps ensure the adaptation maintains the spirit of its source material while pushing into new territory. Meanwhile, the live-action approach allows the cast to truly inhabit their roles, with Butler emphasizing the impact of being “in those worlds for real,” describing it as “an epic example of stepping into these worlds.”

The stakes for this adaptation are exceptionally high, given the franchise’s legacy. The original animated trilogy, along with its various short films and TV specials, built a rich universe that captivated audiences worldwide. However, early footage suggests the new version might exceed expectations. Butler’s assessment after watching segments of the film points to a successful transformation that enhances rather than diminishes the original’s appeal, suggesting every moment will be “precious” for both newcomers and longtime fans alike.

How to Train Your Dragon hits theaters on June 13th.