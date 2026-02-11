One of DreamWorks’ Best Franchises Is About To Leave Free Streaming at the Worst Time Possible

DreamWorks Animation has plenty of beloved one-off titles, but the studio is also a major franchise starter. Ever since the launch of its flagship animated franchise, Shrek, the studio has continued to spawn massively popular and successful franchises ranging from Madagascar to the most recent and ongoing success of How to Train Your Dragon, which soared into live-action in 2025. Unfortunately, fans are running out of time to stream one of DreamWorks’ best franchises ever, and the timing couldn’t be any worse.

Anticipation is building for Shrek 5. After a more than decade-long wait, the lovable green ogre Shrek and his pals Fiona and Donkey are finally set to return to theaters on June 30, 2027, but fans looking to revisit the films that started the iconic DreamWorks franchise are about to have a more difficult time. Shrek, Shrek 2, and Shrek the Third only just started streaming on Tubi on February 1st, but all three movies have already landed unfortunate spots on the free streaming platform’s “leaving soon” list. None of the movies are tagged with exact departure dates, but titles on Tubi’s “leaving soon: roundup typically exit on the final day of the month, meaning the original Shrek films will likely disappear on February 28th.

DreamWorks’ Shrek Franchise Is One of the Most Iconic Ever, and for Good Reason

If you were asked to name a DreamWorks movie, the first to come to mind would probably be Shrek. The 2001 animated hit starring Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz as the unlikely trio of Shrek, Donkey, and Princess Fiona was a massive pop culture phenomenon that launched DreamWorks Animation into a major, competitive studio, and it’s really not a surprise. The movie had everything needed to be a massive, groundbreaking hit – from the anti-Disney formula that parodied traditional fairytales to the cross-generational appeal of its pop-culture-heavy humor and slapstick comedy. Not to mention the phenomenal animation, catchy soundtrack, and just overall fun and engaging plot packed with iconic scenes, memorable quotes, and characters that were hard not to love.

There’s no denying that Shrek is an animated masterpiece, and it managed to double down on that success with Shrek 2, which scored an even higher 89% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. While there was a notable breakdown in quality when it came to Shrek the Third, the entire main franchise as well as the Puss in Boots spinoff films are a solid blend of heart and humor that holds up regardless of how much time passes. Shrek is so enduring that, more than 20 years after the first movie, the franchise is still going strong with an upcoming long-awaited fifth film that is already generating plenty of excitement.

Where to Stream the Shrek Franchise After It Leaves Tubi?

The first three Shrek movies are leaving Tubi’s free library, but they aren’t leaving streaming altogether. All three movies are included in Peacock’s streaming library alongside Shrek Forever After and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, as well as numerous other DreamWorks films and TV shows. Watching any of those titles on the platform will require signing up for a subscription.

