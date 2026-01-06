One of the 21st Century’s Best Sci-Fi Movies Is a Streaming Hit, and It’s a Must-Watch Before Two 2026 Films

The 21st Century has been pretty great for Sci-Fi movies, and one of the best is a recent streaming hit. The past two-and-a-half decades have been filled with creative takes on the genre, whether in major franchises or, even more so, standalone gems. These have taken us from Earth to the far reaches of space and back again, from the present day to the distant future, with things like Children of Men, Arrival, Interstellar, Dune: Part Two, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind just a few of the very best we’ve seen.

Right there with them is The Martian, one of the real highlights from the Sci-Fi movies of the 2010s. For those unfamiliar, the Ridley Scott movie stars Matt Damon as Dr. Mark Watney, an astronaut who is left behind after a mission to Mars. Based on the book by Andy Weir, the film documents his struggle to survive on the planet, and the attempts on Earth to rescue him. After being added to Paramount+ a few days ago, the movie has already hit the streamer’s top 10 charts [via FlixPatrol], which shouldn’t come as any surprise.

The Martian Is A Great Watch Heading Into A Big Year For Sci-Fi Movies

The Martian was a crowd-pleasing hit when it released back in 2015, earning $630 million at the box office, and a success with critics and on the awards circuit as well, which included a Best Picture nomination at the 2016 Oscars. Years later, it still holds up and is every bit as entertaining and worth watching as it was back then, particularly as we move into 2026. It’s a Sci-Fi film that’s as thrilling as it is funny and clever, and the genre’s releases this coming year make it a good time to revisit.

First up, there’s Project Hail Mary. This is another adaptation of a Weir novel, and like The Martian has a screenplay by Drew Goddard, and falls into some similar territory: Ryan Gosling’s character, a science teacher, has to go into space on a mission to save the Earth from disaster. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, it looks similarly funny, smart, and exciting, and is one of the most anticipated Sci-Fi movies of the year.

Then there’s a new Sci-Fi movie coming from Scott himself: The Dog Stars. This marks his first in the genre since Alien: Covenant in 2017, and his first non-franchise Sci-Fi since The Martian itself. The director is a legend of science fiction thanks to the likes of Alien and Blade Runner, so it’s always going to be interesting to see him return to it. The movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world after a virus has wiped out most of humanity, following Jacob Elordi’s survivor as he makes a discovery in the new landscape. While on Earth rather than Mars, the similar messaging about hope for humanity, even in what seem like the most hopeless circumstances, should carry through. If you’re excited for either of these, then watching The Martian will certainly help add to that.

The Martian is streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. Project Hail Mary releases in theaters on March 20th, 2026, followed by The Dog Stars on August 28th.

