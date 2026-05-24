One of the Best Animated Movies of 2026 Takes Over Netflix U.S. As New #1 Hit

With Sony Pictures Animation as the studio behind this animated project, it’s no surprise that it debuted to explosive popularity. But what might be a little surprising is that it had the heart and narrative to back up the excitement that the animation studio that created it had drummed up. While the original idea might have been easy to brush off as silly or too childlike, the movie itself proved those claims wrong. And now, it’s taking over Netflix, easily becoming the #1 movie on the Top 10 Most Watched list.

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GOAT stars Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Nicola Caughlin, and, of course, Steph Curry, and is centered around a small goat named Will, who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball—something that he’s dreamed about his entire life. Now surrounded by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world, Will has to learn to live with their preconceived notions about his size and species. But he’s ready to change the way the world sees him, revolutionizing roarball and proving that he has what it takes to be the GOAT.

GOAT is Familiar, But Still Has a Unique Quality About It

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Currently, GOAT has earned 84% critics’ score and an even more impressive 92% with general audiences, who felt that the movie’s vibe was reminiscent of the iconic Space Jam that millennials grew up on. “Sony Animation proves again why it’s the gold standard in animated movies. The movie poses the question ‘What if we just made a good movie?’ It is a tight, 90-minute, self-contained story that relies on its own merit to keep people engaged. The characters themselves are likable and relatable,” said one viewer.

Critics also agree that GOAT is GOATED. Despite some feeling that Sony is simply retreading familiar territory, they’ve found that there’s enough in GOAT that ultimately makes it a refreshing take on a tried-and-true story. Critic Graeme Tuckett says, “GOAT is a smart, funny, and quite beautifully put together movie. It’s got its heart in the right place, a fantastic soundtrack, and something worthwhile to say.” Critic Pedro Luis Graterol agrees, adding, “The film proves that style can invigorate formula, but it also suggests that the next evolution of this animation movement will require storytelling that is just as daring as its visuals to make a slam-dunk.” It seems there’s just enough about GOAT to set it apart, which is no surprise, as it’s dominating the streaming charts.

Do you have a favorite moment from GOAT? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out all the goings on over at the ComicBook forum.