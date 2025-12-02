One of the Best Family Movies of All Time Just Joined Paramount+ (But Its Even Better Sequel Is Missing)

Add marmalade sandwiches to the menu, because Paramount+ users now have a perfect new streaming title for family movie night. After wrapping November with a few final additions like The Road and A PAW Patrol Christmas special, the streaming service just kicked off the month of December with tons of new films. Now streaming on Paramount+ alongside other great titles like Addams Family Values, Forrest Gump, and Miracle on 34th Street is one of the best family movies ever, but its even better sequel is absent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of December 1st, Paddington is streaming on Paramount+. The beloved kids’ film is based on the character Paddington Bear created by Michael Bond and centers around the marmalade-loving bear as he leaves the Peruvian rainforest in search of a new home in London, where he is adopted by the Brown family. The loveable bear finds himself in some trouble when he is pursued by a taxidermist. While Paddington is a great addition to the Paramount+ streaming lineup, the movie’s two sequels, Paddington 2 and Paddington in Peru, are missing from the lineup.

Paddington Is the Perfect Family Movie

Play video

Paddington is a perfect blend of humor, heart, and visual charm – and it’s not just for kids. The movie is one of those films that you can enjoy at any age and even after countless rewatches, making it one of the best kids’ movies you can choose for family movie night. Paddington as a character is ridiculously charming and impossible not to love, and the fast-moving plot as he adjusts to urban living is completely engrossing. The movie, which boasts stunning cinematography and a great soundtrack, is filled with delightful humor that works for both children and adults and just as many heartwarming moments as the film explores themes of kindness and finding acceptance.

Paddington is simply a feel-good movie, and it didn’t lose any of its strengths as the story continued three years later with Paddington 2. In fact, the sequel managed to be better than the original with a stronger, more ambitious plot that sees Paddington wrongly imprisoned and fighting to clear his name against a more inventive villain in Hugh Grant’s Phoenix Buchan. The film, which put greater emphasis on humor for both children and adults and delivered a bigger emotional core, even managed to outperform the first. Paddington 2 scored a near-perfect 99% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, several points higher than the original’s 96% rating. The most recent installment, Paddington in Peru, maintained the “Certified Fresh” trend with a 93% critic score.

Other Family Movies Now on Paramount+

December is already a great month for family movie night thanks to Paramount+. The streamer added several family-friendly titles at the start of the month, and Paddington is just one of them. Paramount+ subscribers can now stream The Addams Family, Addams Family Values, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Ella Enchanted, Hotel for Dogs, and Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back), as well as Christmas movies like Ernest Saves Christmas and Miracle on 34th Street.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!