One of the Best Stephen King Movies of All Time Is Officially Returning to Theaters (but You Need To Act Fast)

During a period from the late 1980s to the early 1990s, the late, great Rob Reiner put together arguably the greatest five film run in history, helming certified classics in five wildly different genres. This hot streak began with the seminal coming-of-age drama Stand by Me, which is still regarded as one of the greatest Stephen King adaptations of all time decades after its release. For those who grew up with the film, it may be difficult to believe that Stand by Me is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. To commemorate the occasion, fans will have an opportunity to see it on the big screen again.

Sony Pictures released a special Stand by Me 40th anniversary trailer to announce that the film is being re-released in theaters on March 27th. It will play for one week only. Tickets are now available, so those interested should act fast before the screenings are sold out. Check out the anniversary trailer in the space below:

Stand By Me Continues Hollywood’s Anniversary Re-Release Trend

Recently, several landmark films have celebrated milestone anniversaries, and studios have made theatrical re-releases a key part of the festivities. Just a year ago, classics like Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Back to the Future, and Jaws all returned to the big screen, and their re-releases proved to be fruitful. Both Revenge of the Sith and Jaws even outgrossed new arrivals when they played in theaters again, illustrating that audiences are interested in seeing old favorites at the multiplex. Undoubtedly, the success of those anniversary screenings informed Sony’s decision to put Stand by Me back in theaters.

Studios have been strategic about when they re-release these nostalgic titles in theaters, specifically choosing windows where they’re in best position to succeed at the box office. For instance, the Jaws anniversary screenings took place over the Labor Day frame, which is traditionally one of the slowest weekends for new releases. While there are some notable titles opening in March (including the highly anticipated sci-fi film Project Hail Mary), there aren’t many high-profile offerings opening directly against Stand by Me‘s 40th anniversary. The re-release should do fairly well since it won’t be facing stiff competition. The limited time nature of the event should also increase demand for tickets.

If you haven’t seen Stand by Me yet but have been meaning to check it out, now is the perfect time to cross it off the watchlist. As a drama about a group of kids searching for a dead body, Stand by Me doesn’t boast as much big-screen spectacle as something like Jaws or a Star Wars movie, but it would still be a treat to see it in theaters. Forty years after its premiere, the film’s story remains as timeless as ever, immersing viewers in a compelling tale about the bonds of friendship and the loss of innocence. The writing in Stand by Me is impeccable (the film received an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay), elevated by the fantastic performances of the young cast. Each child actor in the main group perfectly embodies their role, making it easy for viewers to become invested in the narrative and even see a little bit of themselves in the cast.

Stephen King adaptations remain as prevalent as ever (four of them hit theaters in 2025 alone), but Stand by Me has stood the test of time and remains not just one of the best King adaptations, but also one of the greatest films in general. Between the iconic soundtrack, poignant performances, and emotional story, there are many reasons why it continues to resonate, which is why Sony decided to give it the anniversary re-release treatment. For long-time fans, this will be a chance to relish in the nostalgia of a nostalgic-flavored film, while newcomers will be able to see a masterpiece in all its glory on the big screen.

