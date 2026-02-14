One of the Biggest & Best Sci-Fi Blockbusters of the 1990s Is Officially a Netflix Success, 30 Years Later

The ’90s were a fun time to go to the movie theater, as there was no shortage of exciting summer blockbusters hitting the big screen. As visual effects technology continued to evolve, filmmakers were able to deliver breathtaking spectacle and set pieces, building on the foundations established by some of the classic tentpoles of the ’70s and ’80s. Arguably the finest example of ’90s big-screen spectacle is Independence Day, director Roland Emmerich’s disaster movie that pits humanity against an army of alien invaders. The film was unsurprisingly a massive box office hit back in 1996, and decades later it’s still a massive draw.

For the week of February 2nd-8th, Independence Day was the seventh-most-watched movie on Netflix in the United States. It beat out some stiff competition to earn that spot; it’s ahead of Homefront, The Rip, and Kpop Demon Hunters on the chart. This was Independence Day‘s first week in Netflix’s top 10.

Why Independence Day Is a Streaming Hit On Netflix

It may be difficult for some to believe, but this year marks the 30th anniversary of Independence Day. That’s perhaps the main reason it was one of the biggest movies on Netflix last week. Not only is it a new addition to the streaming platform this month, viewers can commemorate the milestone by cueing it up for another rewatch. The film’s official anniversary isn’t until Fourth of July weekend, but streamers are known for rotating titles in and out of their libraries every month. Fans of Independence Day probably felt it was best to watch it now while it’s available.

Even if Independence Day wasn’t celebrating a landmark anniversary, odds are it would still rank amongst the most-watched films on Netflix. It’s one of the best sci-fi action movies of the 1990s, entertaining viewers with fun performances and jaw-dropping action. After all this time, the White House explosion remains one of the most iconic shots in cinematic history, and it’s great to see fan favorites like Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum channel their charismatic screen presences to craft memorable blockbuster protagonists. And with Bill Pullman’s President Whitmore ranking among the greatest cinematic Commander in Chiefs in movie history, it’s always a great time to watch Independence Day.

Independence Day wasn’t as much of a critical darling as some of its contemporaries and influences (69% on Rotten Tomatoes), but many people are willing to overlook what’s perceived as a thin story because the action is so well done. In some ways, Independence Day is the ideal film to watch on streaming. It’s a great option if you’re looking for something fun to watch as you wind down at the end of a long day. Plus, by now, people are so familiar with it, they can leave it on in the background and still follow along as they complete other tasks. Sometimes “just turn your brain off” can be a criticism against a movie, but it’s one of the strengths of Independence Day. It’s a signature blockbuster of its era for a reason, understanding the assignment of wowing viewers with impressive visual effects.

A product of a bygone era, Independence Day was very much lightning in a bottle that hasn’t really been replicated since. Even Emmerich himself fell short with legacy sequel Independence Day: Resurgence, which was not as well-received critically or commercially. While the follow-up disappointed fans who spent years waiting for a sequel, at least the beloved original is preserved and continues to be a favorite. And it should keep holding a special place in viewers’ hearts for many more years to come.

