One of the Biggest Movies of 2024 Just Arrived to Peacock (And It’s a Sequels to a ‘90s Cult Classic)

There has been no shortage of blockbuster movies throughout the 2020s, and one of the biggest movies of 2024 just spun into Peacock’s streaming library. The NBCUniversal streamer’s catalog features some of the biggest movie hits from recent years, from Jurassic World Rebirth to the live-action How to Train Your Dragon, and as the streamer continued to grow its offerings throughout January, it added a blockbuster legacy sequel to an iconic ‘90s film.

After sweeping through theaters and earning big box office numbers and high ratings in summer 2024, Twisters tore into Peacock’s streaming library on January 15th. Isaac Chung’s sequel to the classic 1996 movie Twister stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate Carter, a retired tornado-chaser and meteorologist who, five years after a devastating encounter with a tornado, is persuaded to return to Oklahoma to work with a new team and a groundbreaking new tracking system. She and the other storm chasers soon find themselves in a fight for their lives as multiple systems converge over central Oklahoma.

Twisters Is a Thrilling, Effects-Driven Spectacle That Lives up to the Hype

The 1996 classic was one of the biggest blockbuster hits of the ‘90s and is still remembered as a defining disaster film, so Twisters had a lot to live up to, and for the most part it did. The movie grossed $372 million worldwide to become the 19th-highest-grossing film of the year, and while that haul didn’t quite match Twister’s $499 million box office gross, the sequel outperformed the original when it came to reception. Twisters holds “Certified Fresh” and “Verified Hot” distinctions on Rotten Tomatoes with a 75% critic score and 90% audience rating, both of which beat the original’s 68% and 59% scores.

The original movie became a hit with its groundbreaking special effects, thrilling tornado sequences, and memorable storm-chasing story, and Twisters delivered all of that and more. The movie used state-of-the-art CGI to deliver more realistic and anxiety-inducing storm sequences and plenty of action for a fun, adrenaline-pumping blockbuster. The movie also updated the story for the modern day, social media influencers and YouTubers competing with scientists, and Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell stole the show as the leads, though the complicated romance/love triangle storyline was less compelling than the strong character-driven narrative of the original.

ComicBook gave the movie a 4 out of 5, describing it as a “spectacular throwback to the blockbusters we love” and “a movie that knows exactly what it is and never tries to be anything else.”

What’s New on Peacock?

Peacock has been growing its content catalog all month long, and Twisters is just one of the newest additions to the catalog. Earlier this month, the NBCUniversal platform added titles like The Da Vinci Code, The Green Mile, House of Gucci, Into The Storm, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and The Shining.

