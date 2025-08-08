2025’s R-Rated Horror Hidden Gem Is Finally Streaming

The past few years have been a goldmine for horror films, though that’s doubly true if you happen to be a disturbing clown. That’s thanks to franchises like IT and Terrifier, but there’s a new member of that elite (and especially lethal) group to consider, and now their gory and R-Rated horror film is finally going to be available on streaming.

The date was confirmed by Shudder’s August release schedule (via Vital Thrills), which revealed that the R-Rated bloodbath Clown in a Cornfield will make its big premiere on the service on August 8th. Clown in a Cornfield currently holds a 73% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer a 57% on the Popcornmeter, and if you missed out on the theatrical run, you can now check out the film on Shudder.

Clown in a Cornfield follows several teenagers who end up in the sights of the murderous clown named Frendo, who is actually the mascot of the now shut down Baypen Corn Syrup Factory, though these days he’s not really focused on representing the brand. Instead he prowls the cornfields around the old place and kills anyone unlucky enough o end up stuck there. You can find the official description for Clown in a Cornfield below.

“Looking for a fresh start, Quinn (Katie Douglas, Ginny & Georgia) and her father (Aaron Abrams, Hannibal, Blindspot) move to the quiet town of Kettle Springs. They soon learn the fractured community has fallen on hard times after losing a treasured factory to a fire. As the locals bicker amongst themselves and tensions boil over, a sinister, grinning clown emerges from the cornfields to cleanse the town of its burdens, one bloody victim at a time. Directed by Eli Craig.”

Clown in a Cornfield will be the fourth film released on Shudder this month, as August began with the releases of Urban Legend and Urban Legends: Final Cut. Then on August 4th the service debuted Gags the Clown, which focuses on a group of friends who cross paths with a mysterious man dressed as a clown. Everyone calls him Gags and isn’t sure what to think of him, but his real intentions are set to be revealed.

Then at the end of the month Shudder will premiere its next film The Twin, which centers on a father named Nicholas trying to deal with his grief after the loss of his son. Nicholas then starts to experience visions of a shadowy figure that looks just like him, and he will need to not only confront his past but whatever this supernatural force causing all this is before it’s too late.

