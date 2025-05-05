One of the Most Controversial Horror Movies Ever Is Finally Streaming

Shudder’s horror-centric streaming lineup is filled with movies you won’t find anywhere else — and that roster now includes one of the most controversial releases in the history of the genre. The streamer added a slew of movies to kick off the month of May, but perhaps the most exciting new addition (at least for some horror fans) came on Monday morning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the start of May 5th, Shudder added the 1980 Italian exploitation film Cannibal Holocaust to its lineup, bringing it to a new generation of horror fans. The arrival of this movie on Shudder, where it’s widely accessible to many, is a far cry from the film’s initial release, when it was banned in several countries and locked away for two whole years.

In fact, Cannibal Holocaust is still banned in some countries. Director Ruggero Deodato’s film was so upsetting, graphic, and altogether realistic-looking (thanks to the found footage element) that there are places in the world where you can’t access Cannibal Holocaust at all.

For those who aren’t familiar, Cannibal Holocaust is a movie about a rescue team that heads to the Amazon rainforest to find a missing documentary film crew who had been sent to study cannibal tribes. What they find is more horrific than they could’ve ever imagined.

Not only did Cannibal Holocaust debut as one of the most controversial films in history at the time, but it also helped give birth to the found footage movement in horror, which would become much more popular nearly 20 years later, with the release of The Blair Witch Project.

