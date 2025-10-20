One of The Most Terrifying Movies Of All Time Was Just Added To Netflix (& Nobody’s Talking About It)

There’s no better time for a scary movie than October. Nights are growing longer, Halloween is just around the corner, and chillier temperatures make it easier to hide your screams of terror behind a blanket. Terrifying movies like The Conjuring, The Ring, and A Nightmare on Elm Street are all available for streaming and screaming this month, but one horror movie streaming on Netflix is only for the bravest of viewers.

Netflix subscribers who think they can handle great scares need to check out Host. Rob Savage’s 2020 independent supernatural horror film was added to the platform last month and is still streaming this October. The pandemic-set movie, which holds a “Certified Fresh: 98% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, takes place entirely on a Zoom video call as a group of friends holds a virtual séance. Things take a violent and terrifying turn when they accidentally invite a malicious demonic presence into their homes.

Host Is One of the Scariest Movies, According to Science

If the numerous YouTube reaction videos, a Rotten Tomatoes critic consensus that says the film delivers “a nastily effective treat for horror enthusiasts,” or online articles crowing it “the scariest horror movie ever” aren’t enough to convince you that Host is truly terrifying, then maybe the fact that science has proven it to be one of the scariest movies ever will. A new scientific experiment found Savage’s 2020 horror gem to be the second scariest movie after Sinister.

The study was conducted by The Science of Scare Project and measured the heart rate and heart rate variance of 250 participants to determine a given movie’s scare factor. Host ended with a “Scare Score” of 95 and was one of only four films to crack a 90 rating. It even beat out other notable, more buzzed-about scares like Insidious, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, and Paranormal Activity.

For a movie that has a total runtime of under an hour, Host uses that time incredibly well and packs plenty of scares. The movie effectively combines familiar experiences and anxieties with classic horror tropes to craft a film that is completely unpredictable and an edge-of-your-seat watch. One viewer even said Host “scared the s*** out of me. I almost stopped watching after like twenty minutes,” adding that “the jump scares in this movie are top notch.”

Other Horror Movies Now on Netflix

Host isn’t the only frightening film now streaming on Netflix. With the turn of the calendar and the countdown to Halloween, the streamer added some spooky titles to its content catalog this month. Netflix subscribers looking for a scare can now stream horror films including Death Becomes Her, Sinister 2, The Strangers, When a Stranger Calls, and Night of the Living Dead, as well as I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and 2025’s I Know What You Did Last Summer.

