Pixar Releases New Trailer for Onward

On Wednesday afternoon, Disney and Pixar promised fans that a new trailer for Onward, the latest movie from Monsters University director Dan Scanlon, would be released online sometime Thursday. With the movie coming in March, and another Disney film (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) arriving in theaters next weekend, this did seem like just the right time for an Onward trailer to drop. Fortunately for all the Pixar fans out there, the beloved animation studio stayed true to its word.

The trailer for Onward arrived on Wednesday morning, giving everyone a new look at the epic fantasy adventure coming to theaters in a few months. Starring Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as two brothers on an unexpected journey, Onward promises to be a completely unique adventure for Pixar, the first of a new wave of original films. You can watch the full trailer in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pixar first teased the trailer with a video on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, showing Pratt and Holland watching the trailer for the first time.

“Here’s how Chris Pratt & Tom Holland reacted when they saw the brand-new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Onward,” Pixar wrote in the tweet. “Tomorrow, it’s your turn.”

Here’s how Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) & Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) reacted when they saw the brand-new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Onward. 😮 Tomorrow, it’s your turn. pic.twitter.com/KtJUFGnWQT — Pixar (@Pixar) October 9, 2019

Onward tells the story of two elf brothers who embark on a quest to discover if there is any magic left out in the world. They exist in a version of the world fairly similar to ours, just with a bit of a fantasy twist. Octavia Spencer and Julia Louis-Dreyfus also star in the film. Onward is written and directed by Dean Scanlon (Monsters University).

“Tom has an infectious charm and sincerity that makes you root for him in every character he plays,” said Scanlon when the movie was first announced. “There is no one funnier than Julia, but she also brings a warmth and loving side to her character.”

“Chris [Pratt] brings equal parts huge heart and fantastic humor to his character,” added producer Kori Rae.

Are you looking forward to Pixar’s Onward? What did you think of this new trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Onward hits theaters on March 6, 2020.