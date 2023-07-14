Oppenheimer Star Emily Blunt Speaks on the Challenges of Playing a Fighter in Her Roles (Exclusive)

Christopher Nolan will finally release Oppenheimer next week, and initial reactions to the film praise it as one of the director's best. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Oppenheimer stays true to the history behind the creation of the Atom bomb, and it looks really exciting to get to see it unfold. Oppenheimer features a star-studded cast that features Matt Damon and even Emily Blunt, who seem to be having the time of their lives promoting the film on the press tour. ComicBook.con's Brandon Davis recently had the chance to chat with Blunt and Damon for the film, and the former discussed playing a lot of "fighter" roles.

"Well, you're right, there are different fights you go through in life. Some are more emotional and some are physical like what Matt Damon does every Saturday night. He's just brawling all the time," the actress revealed before having cross banter with Matt Damon. "I would say I think it's conviction. I think her conviction and her surety in him, her passion for him and for what's right and fighting on his behalf when he seemed so passive was just infuriating for her. There was a ferocity to the character. That's just who she is. It was in her DNA. That's just people are who they are. Yeah, and the time she lived in, which was challenging for someone like her, who was really meant for more than just being strapped to an ironing board in isolated Los Alamos. She deteriorated in support of fostering him. I saw great sacrifice. There's a fight in sacrifice as well. I just found her to be extraordinary in that way. I really admired her and she also wasn't very well liked."

What happens in Oppenheimer?

Universal describes Oppenheimer as, "Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan. Oppenheimer is filmed in a combination of IMAX® 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography including, for the first time ever, sections in IMAX® black and white analogue photography."

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as the titular character, Emily Blunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.