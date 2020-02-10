Oscars 2020: Keanu Reeves Brings Mom to Academy Awards

Keanu Reeves might not be nominated for any Oscars this year, but that’s not stopping him from dominating online chatter surrounding the 92nd Academy Awards. The John Wick and Bill & Ted star arrived to the red carpet outside Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater with his mother, author Patricia Taylor.

The last time Reeves made a splash on a red carpet, the internet was freaking out over Alexandra Grant, the first partner the actor has been seen with publicly in quite some time.

Once awards season finally dies down, Reeves has a full year ahead of him. Right now, the fan-favorite actor is currently filming The Matrix 4 and shortly thereafter, he’s expected to begin filming John Wick: Chapter 4. According to Warner Brothers chairman Toby Emmerich, The Matrix might be the most ambitious film in the franchise yet.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” Emmerich said. “Lana [Wachowski] is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

Wachowski added, “Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.”

Reeves will be joined in The Matrix 4 by Watchmen standout Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Iron Fist alum Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris amongst others. New additions to the franchise include Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Gorff, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Matrix 4 is set to hit theaters March 21, 201 whileJohn Wick: Chapter 4 races into theaters May 21, 2021.

Cover photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images