Chris Rock Suggests He Still Hasn't Spoken to Will Smith

Chris Rock is still waiting to reach out to Will Smith after the duo's now-infamous Academy Awards incident. Days after Smith slapped the comedian on stage during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, Rock revealed at a stand-up set Wednesday night he hasn't spoken to "anyone" since the confrontation.

"I haven't talked to anyone despite what you may have heard," the comedian said (via Deadline) at the second of two shows at Boston's Wilbur Theater Wednesday. During the first show, Rock skirted around the situation after a standing ovation by those in attendance.

"How was your weekend?" Rock asked the crowd at his show. "I don't have a bunch of shit about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I'm still kind of processing what happened. So at some point I'll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and funny."

Despite Rock not having reached out, Smith shared a public apology to his social media accounts on Monday.

"Violence in all of its form is poisonous and destructive," Smith and his team wrote in a social media post on Monday. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," he added. "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

The Academy has since launched a thorough investigation into the matter, and the organization has said Smith could even be suspended or expelled from its ranks.

"Mr. Smith's actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television. Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event," the Academy said in a statement Wednesday.

"Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently."