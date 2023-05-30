Outpost: Beth Dover is Hunted in Exclusive Clip

Over the last couple of weeks, Outpost -- an indie film about a woman in hiding, who is forced into decisive action to save her new home -- has done surprisingly well on video on demand sales charts. From filmmaker Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), the movie stars his real-life partner Beth Dover and hails form Gravitas Ventures. The movie is now available to stream, and to give fans who know Truglio from his lighthearted TV work, the distributor has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive scene from the movie.

It's a movie that takes dramatic elements, and throws them into a blender with horror tropes, creating a moody and traumatic thriller.

"I've been a horror fan since I was a kid. That's kind of what got me interested in movies and making movies-then I found comedy," Truglio told ScreenRant. "This is kind of a return to an original love. This project is about five years in the making. I'm so happy that people can finally see it. I had an incredible crew. Beth is great in it. It's just been an overwhelming experience and quite a learning experience, as well."

In that same interview, Dover talked about the challenged of taking on an emotionally and physically demanding role like this.

"It was a very different challenge than I'm normally undertaking, but it was so awesome—so much fun," Dover said. "Physically, we were up on that [outpost] and there are some fight sequences, and the tower kind of sways in the wind a little bit, and it's very high up. I think, for me, the most challenging part was getting over my fear of heights, to be honest with you. But it was a challenge in all kinds of ways because I'm mainly a comedic actor. It was fantastic to get to use some different muscles there, and it's very cathartic. I got to scream and run around, and it was fantastic. It was very, very fun to do."

You can see the clip above, and you can see the film's official synopsis below.

After a violent assault, a woman asks her best friend for help escaping an abusive ex. She's given a job as a fire lookout in the mountains of northern Idaho, hoping the peaceful solitude will heal her trauma. But the PTSD and isolation have other plans, and it's suddenly a fight to save herself and the town.

Directed by Joe Lo Truglio, Outpost stars Beth Dover, Ato Essandoh, Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Dallas Roberts, Ta'Rea Campbell, Tim Neff, D.R. Anderson. The film is now available on digital platforms from Gravitas Ventures.