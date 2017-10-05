‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ Trailer Teaser Revealed

A new teaser for the official Pacific Rim Uprising trailer has been released, and it’s a doozy.

The teaser shows us hints at the epic new battles between Jaegers and Kaiju that we’ll see in the film, along with a shot or two of Star Wars star John Boyega as Jake Pentecost, son of Idris Elba’s Stacker Pentecost from the first film.

Obviously, at seven-seconds long, this is just a palette-wetter to get fans hyped for the full trailer coming tomorrow, in perfect coordination with the film’s official panel at New York Comic Con.

Pacific Rim Uprising will be in theaters on March 23, 2018.