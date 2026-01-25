Paramount+ is About To Add The Worst Comedy Rip-Off Ever Made (& It’s Actually Worth Watching)

Sometimes you just need to watch the world’s dumbest movie. And Paramount+ is ready to help you in that regard, having already added said world’s dumbest movie to its platform. With an honestly insane Rotten Tomatoes rating of just 5%, this film absolutely fits the bill—because sometimes you just have to indulge your baser brain and watch what can barely be described as a film.

College, which debuted back in 2008 and stars Drake Bell, Andrew Caldwell, and Kevin Covais, is the story of high-school senior Kevin (Drake Bell), who, after being unceremoniously dumped by his girlfriend, does not feel like attending freshman orientation weekend at Fairmont University. However, his friends (Caldwell, Covais) have other plans, ignoring his complaints and dragging him along anyway. Upon their arrival, the groups meet members of the rowdiest fraternity on campus, and are promptly introduced to Fairmont’s party scene and more than a few sorority girls.

It’s Certainly A Movie

The ratings for College were nothing short of a dumpster fire, with critics raking it over the coals. “College is painfully stale, pathetically unfunny, and I can’t think of a single reason why you should sit through this piece of shit other than to maybe snicker at how awkward American Idol’s Kevin Covais looks trying to make an o-face,” says Mack Rawden of Cinema Blend, giving the movie .5 out of 5 stars. Marco Cerritos of Boxoffice Magazine agreed, adding, “With sloppy direction, a half-baked script and no reason to care, College is far from being the Animal House of this generation.”

General audiences were slightly kinder to the coming-of-age movie. One viewer said, “Typical male teen comedy about a bunch of guys trying to get laid, and figuring going to a college would be the best way to go about that. The story was predictable, but I will say that there were a few things thrown in that I didn’t expect, but didn’t necessarily want to see in the first place. There were also some funny parts that did make me laugh. Basically, depending on your mood/sense of humour/maturity, you may or may not like it. Pretty vague, I know, but there it is.” Another said, “Everyone is bashing this movie, but I’m going to do the opposite. First of all, I am glad I didn’t pay for it, but it was decent. I was a little bored in the beginning, but it picked up. I was just happy that the R-rated teen comedies were coming back, and it was a good start off. Don’t go see this movie if you’re expecting a ‘good’ movie. I do, however, recommend this movie to people who just need a good laugh.

