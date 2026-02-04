Paramount+ Just Added an Overlooked 2024 Action Movie (And It’s an Instant Streaming Hit)

The Paramount+ streaming library is continuing to grow throughout January, including the streamer’s lineup of action films. The platform is already home to high-stakes, adrenaline-pumping movies like Novocaine, The Naked Gun, and Jack Reacher, but it just added even more titles to that catalog in February. Amid recent arrivals like American Assassin and Face/Off, Paramount+ subscribers just can’t seem to get enough of an overlooked 2024 action movie that just joined the platform.

After only being in select theaters and overwhelmingly being panned by critics, Simon West’s action comedy Old Guy is proving to be a big hit with Paramount+ subscribers. The movie, about an aging contract killer forced to train a young prodigy, started streaming on Paramount+ on February 1st and almost immediately jumped onto the platform’s Top 10 chart in the U.S. After hitting No. 4 on February 2nd and reaching No. 3 just a day later, the film has since fallen a few spots to a still respectable No. 6, outranking Jack Reacher, Sleeping Dogs, and Top Gun: Maverick. It falls behind other films like The Running Man and Roofman, which are the highest-ranking movies on Paramount+ currently.

Lucy Liu and Christoph Waltz’s Old Guy Is an Action-Packed Popcorn Watch

Old Guy isn’t the best action movie, but it’s definitely one that won’t leave you disappointed if you press play. Waltz is incredibly charming as the titular aging hitman, Danny Dolinski, who, despite nearing retirement, still believes he’s the best of the best and is given a second chance at fieldwork training his Gen-Z, tech-savvy, anti-gun protégé Wihlborg, portrayed by Cooper Hoffman. The unlikely pair share some great on-screen chemistry and humorous moments as they team together to push back against The Company with the help of Dolinski’s club-managing love interest, Anata, played by Lucy Liu, after discovering they are being betrayed.

The story is generally pretty fun, even if formulaic, with the juxtaposition of an old-school assassin with modern, quirky, younger counterparts entertaining, and the movie offers up enough shootouts and car chases to keep it pretty fast-paced. Old Guy isn’t a groundbreaking movie in any sense, but it’s a solid feel-good hitman movie that takes a less intense, humorous approach to the action genre, and it’s definitely better than its 27% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. For comparison, audiences gave it a high 94% score, making it tied with Frankenstein as Waltz’s highest-rated movie in terms of critical consensus and even beating out Inglourious Basterds, Quentin Tarantino’s black comedy war film for which the actor won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

What’s New on Paramount+?

Old Guy is one of several new movies streaming on Paramount+, and there’s no shortage of genres to choose from. The streamer kicked off February with the arrival of movies like Call Me By Your Name, Cloverfield, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, Grease, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and even Rugrats Go Wild, among numerous others.

