Paramount+ Just Added One of the Century’s Best Sci-Fi Movie Masterpieces

It seems that one of the most beloved sci-fi movies of all time has found a new streaming platform to call home after leaving two others on the same day, making its way to Paramount+. This film left very few disappointed, scoring a 91% with both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes—and it’s no easy feat to get those two groups to agree.

The Martian comes with a whole slew of things that make it incredible. It was directed by Ridley Scott and based on the novel by Andy Weir, who also wrote Project Hail Mary. Starring Matt Damon, it honestly needs very little introduction. But in case you forgot, the summary reads: “When astronauts blast off from the planet Mars, they leave behind Mark Watney, presumed dead after a fierce storm. With only a meager amount of supplies, the stranded visitor must utilize his wits and spirit to find a way to survive on the hostile planet. Meanwhile, back on Earth, members of NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home, while his crewmates hatch their own plan for a daring rescue mission.”

There’s A Reason Everyone Loves It

A book-to-film adaptation is rarely as faithful to the source material as The Martian, which plays a huge role in why so many people consider it one of the best sci-fi movies of all time. It’s smart, endearing, and comes with no shortage of tension and thrills. And Ridley Scott masterfully brings it to life, like the sci-fi genius that he is. “The Martian is a film about human error, the will to survive, and the responsibility that we have as human beings, not just to the work that we dedicate our lives to, but to one another as people,” says critic Aramide Tinubu of Shadow and Act. Edward Porter of the Sunday Times says, “Damon has always had a knack for playing ordinary but determined men, and this quality is ideal for the role he has here: a Robinson Crusoe on the red planet.”

Audiences also raved about The Martian. One viewer said, “I loved this movie so much I bought it. I love science fiction. I always try to take lessons from movies and apply them to my everyday life. The Kobayashi Maru is something that has stuck with me a very long time. Damon is in a no-win situation, and how he handles himself throughout the movie is inspiring. Using calculated action to fuel his trust and belief is what drives this movie.” Another added, I am just finding out this is based on a book, and I’ll be reading that soon now! The film was spectacular and a testimony to human grit and tenacity. It’s inspiring and awe-inducing. A must see for sure!”

The Martian is now streaming on Paramount+.

